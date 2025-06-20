Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage illustrationsvintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationposterTomb of Gen. U.S. GrantView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 959 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9422 x 7532 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license"Tomb of Gen. U.S. Grant" (Riverside Park, New York)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688635/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSiege of Vicksburg--13, 15, & 17 Corps, Commanded by Gen. U.S. Grant, assisted by the Navy under Admiral Porter--Surrender…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691367/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-commanders-history-navyFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseTomb of General Ulysses S. Grant, Riverside Drive, New York City / Grant Wright, 1897.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691305/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe birthplace of Ulysses S. Grant. Point Pleasant, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688637/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license[Ulysses S. Grant]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690615/ulysses-grantFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license[Major General Ulysses S. Grant]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691343/major-general-ulysses-grantFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseGen. Robt. E. Lee, c1891 Sept. 17.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690603/gen-robt-lee-c1891-sept-17Free Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGen. Robt. E. Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688347/gen-robt-leeFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGeneral Grant's funeral -- the procession passing up Fifth Avenuehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689438/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTo the grand Army of the Republic this print of our old commander General U.S. Grant is respectfully dedicated, Currier &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688540/image-command-old-army-currier-ives-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseMaj. Gen. John F. Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690805/maj-gen-john-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseLieut. Genl. Ulysses S. Grant: General in Chief of the armies of the United States, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690017/image-currier-ives-united-states-army-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseGen. Phil. Sheridanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691344/gen-phil-sheridanFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseGen. George Washington the father of his country., N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690392/gen-george-washington-the-father-his-country-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGarfield's grave, Lakeview Cemeteryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688733/garfields-grave-lakeview-cemeteryFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license[The last meeting between Gen. Lee and Jackson] / J.G. Fay, 1877.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690879/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[General Ulysses S. Grant, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly right, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688493/image-queen-general-grant-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView licenseThe sacred tomb of the blessed virgin, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688302/the-sacred-tomb-the-blessed-virgin-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGrant's Tomb (1916) from Postcards: New York Series I in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230458/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Kenesaw Mountian [i.e., Mountain]--June 27, 1864--Union (Gen. Sherman, com.) ... Conf. (Gen. Johnston, Com.) ...…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690670/image-vintage-poster-keenesaw-mountain-battle-1864Free Image from public domain license