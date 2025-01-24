Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagebotanicalbotanical public domainpalestinepalestine artpublic domain palestinepublic domain wildflowervintage plantwildflowerWildflowers of Palestine. Tares and wheat (1900). Original from the Library of Congress.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1189 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6662 x 6723 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable Delicate pressed flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598993/editable-delicate-pressed-flower-design-element-setView licenseFirst prize (American Beauties) (1901). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687921/image-rose-flower-plantsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage wildflower pattern mobile wallpaper, black and white botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257871/png-android-wallpaper-background-black-and-whiteView licenseLa France roses (1903) by Paul de Longpre. Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688013/image-rose-flower-plantsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage wildflower pattern mobile wallpaper, black and white botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257886/png-android-wallpaper-background-black-and-whiteView licenseSummer poster (1907). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687995/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNature craft collage set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15103288/nature-craft-collage-set-editable-designView licenseForsythia Suspensa (Weeping Forsythia) enlarged 10 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2212317/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotographyFree Image from public domain licenseNature craft collage set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15103046/nature-craft-collage-set-editable-designView licensePapaver (Poppy) enlarged 6 times and 10 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224289/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotographyFree Image from public domain licensePink wildflowers aesthetic background, colorful botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211498/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView licenseSymphytum Officinale (Common Comfrey) enlarged 8 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222783/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotographyFree Image from public domain licenseNature craft collage set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15103297/nature-craft-collage-set-editable-designView licenseCornus Nuttallii (Pacific Dogwood) young shoot enlarged 5 times and Cornus Officinalis (Common Dogwood) ramifications…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222796/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotographyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral monkey background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831294/vintage-floral-monkey-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licenseEquisetum hyemale (Rough Horsetail) enlarged 25 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2208520/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotographyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor flower frame element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275839/editable-watercolor-flower-frame-element-design-setView licenseAconitum (Aconite or Monk's Hood) enlarged 6 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222754/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotographyFree Image from public domain licenseGreen wildflowers aesthetic HD wallpaper, colorful botanical border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211713/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView licenseAesculus parviflora (Horse–Chestnut) yong shoots enlarged 12 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2212316/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotographyFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic wildflower pattern background, vintage botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9180085/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView licenseAcer Stems (Different Varieties of Maple) enlarged 10 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2212318/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotographyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage parrots illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10272383/vintage-parrots-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseCallistemma Brachiatum (Seed of a Scabious) enlarged 30 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2211610/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotographyFree Image from public domain licensePink wildflowers aesthetic computer wallpaper, colorful botanical border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211628/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView licenseEnd of Cornus Nuttallii branch enlarged 8 times, Cornus Nuttallii (branch of Dogwood) enlarged 8 times, and Acer (Maple–tree…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222791/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotographyFree Image from public domain licensePink wildflowers aesthetic background, colorful botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211531/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView licenseCucurbita (stems of a Pumpkin) enlarged 3 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2212320/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotographyFree Image from public domain licensePink wildflowers aesthetic background, colorful botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211735/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView licenseSymphytum Officinale (Common Comfrey) enlarged 8 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222810/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotographyFree Image from public domain licenseGreen wildflowers aesthetic background, colorful botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9176909/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView licenseSilphium Laciniatum (Compass Plant) dried leaf enlarged 5 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224041/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotographyFree Image from public domain licenseGreen wildflowers aesthetic background, colorful botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181270/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView licenseGable and Apples (1922) by Alfred Stieglitz.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728824/photo-image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain licensePink wildflowers aesthetic background, colorful botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211499/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView licenseThujopsis dolabrata enlarged 10 times, Solanum tuberosum (Potato) enlarged 5 times, and Thujopsis dolabrata enlarged 10…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222778/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotographyFree Image from public domain licenseNature craft collage set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15103251/nature-craft-collage-set-editable-designView licenseAnemone Blanda (Windblume) enlarged 8 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222767/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotographyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rose flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221626/vintage-rose-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseDelphinium (Larkspur) enlarged 6 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224378/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotographyFree Image from public domain license