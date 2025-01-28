Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imagegeishajapanese artjapanese geishapublic domain images japanese geisha artflowerpeopleartvintageGeisha girl (1902). Original from the Library of Congress.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1129 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6896 x 6488 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGeisha glamour Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000424/geisha-glamour-instagram-post-templateView licenseJapanese geisha (1828) vintage woodblock print by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661193/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7943950/customizable-vintage-japanese-geisha-character-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseJapanese geisha in kimono (1828) vintage woodblock prints by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image by Utagawa Hiroshige…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661212/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7943623/editable-vintage-japanese-geisha-character-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseJapanese geisha (1828) vintage woodblock print by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661175/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseDarling of the gods (1904). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627076/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseSt. Denis, Ruth by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6798997/st-denis-ruth-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733489/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseGeisha Playing Samisen, hand–colored albumen silver print from Japan. Described and Illustrated by the Japanese (1897) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/543747/free-illustration-image-japan-japanese-geishaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704292/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe white peacock, vintage Japanese woodblock print by Helen Hyde. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661330/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseDarling of the gods (1904) print in high resolution. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639723/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692572/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOnnagata of the Onoe Family (ca. 1834-79 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141663/onnagata-the-onoe-family-ca-1834-79-late-edo-sadanobuFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910396/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseNina no Hanami by Eishi Hosoda (1756-1829), a traditional Japanese Ukyio-e style illustration of a Japanese women in kimono…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/426255/free-illustration-image-geisha-sakura-japanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814310/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseJapanese geisha (1739-1820) vintage woodblock print by Kitao Shigemasa. Original public domain image from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642780/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738330/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseBeautiful photomechanical prints of a Geisha and Cherry Blossom (1887–1897) by Ogawa Kazumasa. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/523353/free-illustration-image-geisha-cherry-blossom-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePerson wearing a mask made by W.T. Benda by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6764438/person-wearing-mask-made-wt-benda-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseMatcha powder label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777701/matcha-powder-label-templateView licenseYoung woman wearing an elegant dress, with red roses attached to the sleeve and collar of the dress, she is shown in half…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690861/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7944269/editable-vintage-japanese-geisha-character-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseTo my dearest valentine (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689956/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8436301/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseDutch flower seller Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688384/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7744002/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseGeisha, 1866 by edward von steinlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18956243/geisha-1866-edward-von-steinleFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7750112/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseSnow (1929) by Torii Kotondohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143618/snow-1929-torii-kotondoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440528/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWith love, to my valentine (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689953/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440885/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseFuzoku ga (1898 (Meiji)) by Miyagawa Shuntei and Fukuda Hatsujirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143392/fuzoku-1898-meiji-miyagawa-shuntei-and-fukuda-hatsujiroFree Image from public domain license