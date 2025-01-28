rawpixel
Geisha girl (1902). Original from the Library of Congress.
Geisha glamour Instagram post template
Japanese geisha (1828) vintage woodblock print by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
Customizable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remix
Japanese geisha in kimono (1828) vintage woodblock prints by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image by Utagawa Hiroshige…
Editable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remix
Japanese geisha (1828) vintage woodblock print by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Darling of the gods (1904). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
St. Denis, Ruth by Arnold Genthe
Customizable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remix
Geisha Playing Samisen, hand–colored albumen silver print from Japan. Described and Illustrated by the Japanese (1897) by…
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
The white peacock, vintage Japanese woodblock print by Helen Hyde. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian…
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Darling of the gods (1904) print in high resolution. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
Onnagata of the Onoe Family (ca. 1834-79 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Nina no Hanami by Eishi Hosoda (1756-1829), a traditional Japanese Ukyio-e style illustration of a Japanese women in kimono…
Editable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remix
Japanese geisha (1739-1820) vintage woodblock print by Kitao Shigemasa. Original public domain image from the Library of…
Customizable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remix
Beautiful photomechanical prints of a Geisha and Cherry Blossom (1887–1897) by Ogawa Kazumasa. Original from The…
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Person wearing a mask made by W.T. Benda by Arnold Genthe
Matcha powder label template
Young woman wearing an elegant dress, with red roses attached to the sleeve and collar of the dress, she is shown in half…
Editable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remix
To my dearest valentine (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Dutch flower seller Original from the Library of Congress.
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Geisha, 1866 by edward von steinle
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
Snow (1929) by Torii Kotondo
Editable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
With love, to my valentine (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Fuzoku ga (1898 (Meiji)) by Miyagawa Shuntei and Fukuda Hatsujiro
