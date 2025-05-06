Edit ImageCrop21SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterpostervintage dogdogyalevintage girlartdog posterYale girlView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 487 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3456 x 8512 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3456 x 8512 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAdopt don't shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956937/adopt-dont-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Girl in rowboat, Yale University]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691164/girl-rowboat-yale-universityFree Image from public domain licenseDog shelter poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956272/dog-shelter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYale girl (1908). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314225/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty essentials poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721581/beauty-essentials-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Man and woman sitting on giant football with a Yale flag]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689698/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePainting workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510812/painting-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Woman holding Yale flag standing in front of giant Y]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689370/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePet dog poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714392/pet-dog-poster-templateView license"Confidence"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689264/confidenceFree Image from public domain licenseDog park poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12582565/dog-park-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIsn't he a beautyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689768/isnt-beautyFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty essentials Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721592/beauty-essentials-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseIsn't he a beauty, [about 1900]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690163/isnt-beauty-about-1900Free Image from public domain licenseDog hugs poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714355/dog-hugs-poster-templateView license"Playmates"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689298/playmatesFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty essentials Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509021/beauty-essentials-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHappy hourshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689181/happy-hoursFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty essentials blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721587/beauty-essentials-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license"Be careful sir"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688963/be-careful-sirFree Image from public domain licenseFeminism poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738105/png-the-girl-left-behind-still-behind-him-shes-wow-1943-vintage-poster-adolph-treidler-american-artView licenseThe bubble girlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689040/the-bubble-girlFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in swimsuit poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713243/png-american-art-blank-spaceView licenseUnder two flags but loyalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689157/under-two-flags-but-loyalFree Image from public domain licenseBook club poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688507/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseGirl at a window (1840-1895) print by Robert Barnes. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544060/image-aesthetic-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseReading books poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688454/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license[Little girl with a red hat holding a puppy dog]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687745/little-girl-with-red-hat-holding-puppy-dogFree Image from public domain licenseWe can do it poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689016/png-arm-art-blank-spaceView license"Ding dong"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690821/ding-dongFree Image from public domain licensePet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730141/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseAlice's adventures in Wonderland (1907) print in high resolution by Lewis Carroll.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614802/image-frame-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730580/art-week-poster-templateView license[Men in a variety of clothing styles and fashions, woman kneeling in the foreground with girl and dogs]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690405/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDog park poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11718377/dog-park-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChas. H. Yale's everlasting Devil's auction 20th edition and best ever.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649137/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812515/dog-birthday-poster-templateView licenseYalehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688108/yaleFree Image from public domain licenseJourney through art poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730309/journey-through-art-poster-templateView licenseGood morning, 1889.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689244/good-morning-1889Free Image from public domain license