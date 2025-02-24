Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageposter vintagebowantique portraitdrawings vintagelincolnframeartvintage[Abraham Lincoln]View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 935 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5704 x 7317 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPop up boutique poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14810426/pop-boutique-poster-template-editable-designView licenseJean-Baptiste Octave Landry de Thézillat. Photograph by Studio Lastrey of painting by G. Courbet, 1863.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13993286/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475063/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licensePaul Dubois by Charles Marvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319495/paul-dubois-charles-marvilleFree Image from public domain licenseFashion poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798031/fashion-poster-template-editable-designView licenseDavid Livingstone. Photograph by Mayall.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14002881/david-livingstone-photograph-mayallFree Image from public domain licenseMerry X'mas editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16558608/merry-xmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseEdward Lund. Photograph by Barraud.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14016018/edward-lund-photograph-barraudFree Image from public domain licenseInsurance ad editable poster template, original art illustration from Leonardo Da Vincihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22995144/image-mona-lisa-frame-personView licenseSir William Roberts. Photograph by Elliott & Fry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13994894/sir-william-roberts-photograph-elliott-fryFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum editable poster template, original art illustration from Leonardo Da Vincihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22995372/image-mona-lisa-frame-personView licenseAbraham Lincoln (1865). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687887/image-art-public-domain-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseRococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23059398/image-golden-frame-angelView licenseJames Matthews-Duncan. Photograph by Barraud.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14001494/james-matthews-duncan-photograph-barraudFree Image from public domain licenseMarxism editable poster template with portrait of Karl Marxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23051629/marxism-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-karl-marxView licenseOvaal portret van A. Averkamp, Nederlands componist (1893 - 1896) by Deutmann and Zonen, Emrik and Binger and Van Holkema…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13756066/photo-image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12523089/van-gogh-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMarcelin Pierre Eugène Berthelot. Photograph by Braun, Clément & Cie.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14014327/marcelin-pierre-eugene-berthelot-photograph-braun-clement-cieFree Image from public domain licenseArt fair editable poster template, original art illustration from Jean-Honore Fragonardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23051630/image-people-art-vintageView licenseSir Charles Lyell. Photograph by Maull & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13981184/sir-charles-lyell-photograph-maull-coFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778401/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGeorges Dieulafoy. Photograph by Walery.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13987837/georges-dieulafoy-photograph-waleryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music collage vibes, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22702338/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView licenseFrancis Baily. Mezzotint by T. Lupton after T. Phillips.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14010770/francis-baily-mezzotint-lupton-after-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseDragon on the roof poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611717/dragon-the-roof-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSir William Fergusson. Photograph by Barraud.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13995105/sir-william-fergusson-photograph-barraudFree Image from public domain licenseColor Theory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12618998/color-theory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEdward Parrish. Photograph by F. Gutekunst.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13984318/edward-parrish-photograph-gutekunstFree Image from public domain licenseHanukkah poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704753/hanukkah-poster-template-and-designView licenseSilas Mainville Burroughs. Photograph, ca. 1885.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13970408/silas-mainville-burroughs-photograph-ca-1885Free Image from public domain licenseEditable pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15535238/editable-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseJohn Wood. Photograph by Fradelle & Young.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13988129/john-wood-photograph-fradelle-youngFree Image from public domain licenseThe story behind color poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611724/the-story-behind-color-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSir James Paget. Photograph by Barraud.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13980573/sir-james-paget-photograph-barraudFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Sunday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10688614/easter-sunday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJean-Louis Ernest Meissonier. Photograph by R.J. Bingham.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13998313/jean-louis-ernest-meissonier-photograph-rj-binghamFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDuc Decazes by Nadarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319308/duc-decazes-nadarFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991733/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licensePortrait of a Man with Bow Tie by Louis Fleckensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14255431/portrait-man-with-bow-tie-louis-fleckensteinFree Image from public domain license