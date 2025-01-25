rawpixel
[Virgin Mary with heart emblem]
jesusvirgin maryvirginmarypublic domain jesuspublic domain religionchristianvintage poster
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
S.S. Heart of Mary
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689322/ss-heart-maryFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView license
The sacred heart of Jesus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688908/the-sacred-heart-jesusFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494602/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The sacred heart of Jesus. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16232515/image-heart-jesus-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724158/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Madonna and Jesus holding the world]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689270/madonna-and-jesus-holding-the-worldFree Image from public domain license
Welcome to church poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724138/welcome-church-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
S.S. heart of Jesus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688732/ss-heart-jesusFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601003/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The crucifixion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688607/the-crucifixionFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
[Virgin Mary crying]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688980/virgin-mary-cryingFree Image from public domain license
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The crucifixion. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16133753/image-jesus-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016513/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The ten virgins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689451/the-ten-virginsFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday celebration Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14566259/good-friday-celebration-facebook-story-templateView license
Virgin Mary crying. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16232518/image-jesus-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Visit of the wise men, flight into Egypt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689375/visit-the-wise-men-flight-into-egyptFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967590/ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"The apparition of our Lord to blessed Margaret Mary Alacoque"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688771/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967589/ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The assumption
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689055/the-assumptionFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView license
Our lady of Knock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689469/our-lady-knockFree Image from public domain license
Bakery house poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568513/bakery-house-poster-templateView license
The assumption. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16231415/image-jesus-angels-artFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945995/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
S. Maria de perpetuo succursu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689286/maria-perpetuo-succursuFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967595/good-friday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
[Apar]ition sacred heart of Jesus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689037/aparition-sacred-heart-jesusFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967592/good-friday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The joy of forgiveness
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688192/the-joy-forgivenessFree Image from public domain license
Let's pray poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769924/lets-pray-poster-templateView license
Sacred heart of Jesus. Sacred heart of Mary
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689233/sacred-heart-jesus-sacred-heart-maryFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView license
The Christians, faith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688695/the-christians-faithFree Image from public domain license