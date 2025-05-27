rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Home of Longfellow Cambridge, Mass.
Save
Edit Image
vintage winterwinterpublic domain wintervintage snowpublic domainvintage postervintagesnow vintage
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Winter morning in the country, Currier & Ives.
Winter morning in the country, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688240/winter-morning-the-country-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Snow falls, light stays poster template, editable design and text
Snow falls, light stays poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611723/snow-falls-light-stays-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Winter days, Watson, Gaylord, publisher
Winter days, Watson, Gaylord, publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690870/winter-days-watson-gaylord-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Let it snow editable greeting card template
Let it snow editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16559909/let-snow-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
[Sleighs pulled by horses running through snow] / F.M. Lamb., L. Prang & Co., publisher
[Sleighs pulled by horses running through snow] / F.M. Lamb., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690695/image-prang-running-horseFree Image from public domain license
Let it snow poster template
Let it snow poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12944560/let-snow-poster-templateView license
[Sleighing in New York] / T. Benecke 55.
[Sleighing in New York] / T. Benecke 55.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691356/sleighing-new-york-benecke-55Free Image from public domain license
Winter snow festival poster template, editable text and design
Winter snow festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946961/winter-snow-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Circus Procession" 1888 artwork showing two elephants in human clothing, one of whom rides a tricycle, a clown, and 3…
"Circus Procession" 1888 artwork showing two elephants in human clothing, one of whom rides a tricycle, a clown, and 3…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974071/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Christmas poster template
Christmas poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723625/christmas-poster-templateView license
Winter scene in Philadelphia
Winter scene in Philadelphia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689494/winter-scene-philadelphiaFree Image from public domain license
Snow removal service poster template, editable text and design
Snow removal service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708009/snow-removal-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Winter scene in Philadelphia, Philada. : Longacre & Co. Lith. 30 & 32 S. 7. St. Philada., [between 1870 and 1880]
Winter scene in Philadelphia, Philada. : Longacre & Co. Lith. 30 & 32 S. 7. St. Philada., [between 1870 and 1880]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688734/image-scene-philadelphia-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Snow removal service poster template, editable text and design
Snow removal service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926576/snow-removal-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
American winter scene, Hoover, Joseph, 1830-1913, publisher
American winter scene, Hoover, Joseph, 1830-1913, publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691056/american-winter-scene-hoover-joseph-1830-1913-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Snow removal service poster template, editable text and design
Snow removal service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916620/snow-removal-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Washington's Headquarters, Prof. Longfellow's Residence, Cambridge, Mass. by Deloss Barnum
Washington's Headquarters, Prof. Longfellow's Residence, Cambridge, Mass. by Deloss Barnum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14286529/photo-image-plant-grass-artFree Image from public domain license
Snowmobile racing poster template, editable text
Snowmobile racing poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514657/snowmobile-racing-poster-template-editable-textView license
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston, Mass.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908748/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Winter snow festival poster template, editable text and design
Winter snow festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12532008/winter-snow-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Compliments of Longfellow & Co., White's Cor. Drug Store, Haverhill, Mass.
Compliments of Longfellow & Co., White's Cor. Drug Store, Haverhill, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907514/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Let it snow poster template, editable design
Let it snow poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7628316/let-snow-poster-template-editable-designView license
[Woman in fur coat with muff]
[Woman in fur coat with muff]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690828/woman-fur-coat-with-muffFree Image from public domain license
Winter snow festival poster template, editable text and design
Winter snow festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11813639/winter-snow-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Toboganning
Toboganning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687804/toboganningFree Image from public domain license
Ski lesson poster template, editable text and design
Ski lesson poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725324/ski-lesson-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The return, or saved from the wreck / painted by Thos. Brooks ; Armstrong & Co. Lith. Boston.
The return, or saved from the wreck / painted by Thos. Brooks ; Armstrong & Co. Lith. Boston.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689704/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Snow & winter sale poster template, editable text and design
Snow & winter sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711953/snow-winter-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Be happy
Be happy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906188/happyFree Image from public domain license
Vacation poster template, editable text and design
Vacation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707654/vacation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Alexander Standish House, built in 1666, Duxbury, Mass.
Alexander Standish House, built in 1666, Duxbury, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907990/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Winter snow festival poster template and design
Winter snow festival poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717051/winter-snow-festival-poster-template-and-designView license
Funmakers with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus
Funmakers with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905310/image-texture-paper-artsFree Image from public domain license
Winter hiking trip poster template, editable text and design
Winter hiking trip poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490401/winter-hiking-trip-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pickman doorway, 1818, Salem, Mass.
Pickman doorway, 1818, Salem, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905301/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Extreme sports poster template, editable text and design
Extreme sports poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725311/extreme-sports-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Newport yacht race : an exciting game
The Newport yacht race : an exciting game
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905669/image-vintage-spaces-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Winter getaway poster template, customizable design & text
Winter getaway poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239777/winter-getaway-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
Andrews-Safford doorway, 1818, Salem, Mass.
Andrews-Safford doorway, 1818, Salem, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908013/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license