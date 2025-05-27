Edit ImageCrop75SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage winterwinterpublic domain wintervintage snowpublic domainvintage postervintagesnow vintageHome of Longfellow Cambridge, Mass.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 954 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8264 x 6570 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 8264 x 6570 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseWinter morning in the country, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688240/winter-morning-the-country-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseSnow falls, light stays poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611723/snow-falls-light-stays-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseWinter days, Watson, Gaylord, publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690870/winter-days-watson-gaylord-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLet it snow editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16559909/let-snow-editable-greeting-card-templateView license[Sleighs pulled by horses running through snow] / F.M. Lamb., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690695/image-prang-running-horseFree Image from public domain licenseLet it snow poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12944560/let-snow-poster-templateView license[Sleighing in New York] / T. Benecke 55.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691356/sleighing-new-york-benecke-55Free Image from public domain licenseWinter snow festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946961/winter-snow-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Circus Procession" 1888 artwork showing two elephants in human clothing, one of whom rides a tricycle, a clown, and 3…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974071/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723625/christmas-poster-templateView licenseWinter scene in Philadelphiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689494/winter-scene-philadelphiaFree Image from public domain licenseSnow removal service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708009/snow-removal-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWinter scene in Philadelphia, Philada. : Longacre & Co. Lith. 30 & 32 S. 7. St. Philada., [between 1870 and 1880]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688734/image-scene-philadelphia-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseSnow removal service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926576/snow-removal-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAmerican winter scene, Hoover, Joseph, 1830-1913, publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691056/american-winter-scene-hoover-joseph-1830-1913-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseSnow removal service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916620/snow-removal-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWashington's Headquarters, Prof. Longfellow's Residence, Cambridge, Mass. by Deloss Barnumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14286529/photo-image-plant-grass-artFree Image from public domain licenseSnowmobile racing poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514657/snowmobile-racing-poster-template-editable-textView licenseMassachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston, Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908748/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWinter snow festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12532008/winter-snow-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCompliments of Longfellow & Co., White's Cor. Drug Store, Haverhill, Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907514/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLet it snow poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7628316/let-snow-poster-template-editable-designView license[Woman in fur coat with muff]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690828/woman-fur-coat-with-muffFree Image from public domain licenseWinter snow festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11813639/winter-snow-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseToboganninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687804/toboganningFree Image from public domain licenseSki lesson poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725324/ski-lesson-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe return, or saved from the wreck / painted by Thos. Brooks ; Armstrong & Co. Lith. Boston.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689704/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSnow & winter sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711953/snow-winter-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBe happyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906188/happyFree Image from public domain licenseVacation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707654/vacation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAlexander Standish House, built in 1666, Duxbury, Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907990/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWinter snow festival poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717051/winter-snow-festival-poster-template-and-designView licenseFunmakers with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905310/image-texture-paper-artsFree Image from public domain licenseWinter hiking trip poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490401/winter-hiking-trip-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePickman doorway, 1818, Salem, Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905301/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseExtreme sports poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725311/extreme-sports-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Newport yacht race : an exciting gamehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905669/image-vintage-spaces-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWinter getaway poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239777/winter-getaway-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseAndrews-Safford doorway, 1818, Salem, Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908013/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license