Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imageornamentflowervintage patterns public domainvintage1800s public domainornamental patternpatternsartPeony design for embroidery (1891). Original from the Library of Congress.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 776 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7611 x 11777 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7611 x 11777 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLove is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView licenseGrass with lavender, yellow and pink wildflowers (ca. 1875–1900) wallpaper in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727320/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseFloral textile panel in high resolution from the mid–18th century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727123/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseVintage flower wallpaper (ca. 1800) in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727315/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728996/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728878/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBirds, butterflies and bees among various blossoms (ca. 1850–1860) wallpaper in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727321/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseAllover pattern of orange dots and small black dots from the 18th century wallpaper in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727214/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseGarden center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712253/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseRose textile designs (ca. 1830–1850) in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725788/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseAcorns and oak leaves design (1880) wallpaper in high resolution by Morris & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727324/image-art-public-domain-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseChinese floral pattern in high resolution from the mid–18th century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726931/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFloral pattern in high resolution from the early 18th century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727462/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHousewarming Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874215/housewarming-facebook-post-templateView licenseTwisting ivy leaves (1840s) pattern in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727312/image-art-public-domain-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729019/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412539/image-animals-flowers-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23103162/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725785/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseVegan product Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213132/vegan-product-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseRinceaux in the scheme of horizontal S's are connected by beads (1800–1830) ornamental textile design in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728975/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVegan product Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213141/vegan-product-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from Library of Congresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722313/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728989/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759961/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseIto nishiki (yarn brocade) design with flower motif (ca.1878) print in high resolution. Original from Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638940/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607385/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseJapanese gold pattern fabric in high resolution during the late 1800s–early 1900s.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727587/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license