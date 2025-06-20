Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagephotography vintagepublic domain vintage photographyillustrationflowers vintageflowersvintage illustrationvintage illustration public domainpublic domain flower photographyLaurel blossom (1900). Original from the Library of Congress.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 968 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8088 x 10025 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLa France roses (1903) by Paul de Longpre. Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688013/image-rose-flower-plantsFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseVegetables. Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689808/image-art-public-domain-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSummer poster (1907). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687995/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBowl of Flowers (1918) Morton L. Schamberg.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728592/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725871/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseVaas met bloemen (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728714/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345735/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage floral wallpaper (ca. 1907–1908) in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725794/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwee studies van een vaas met bloemen (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728710/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseStilleven met bloemen en fruit in een mandje (ca. 1791) by Anthony Oberman.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727140/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHelen Hyde's Feeding the Bunnies (1912). Original public domain image from the Smithsonian.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635061/direct-captureFree Image from public domain licenseLove is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonian.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725787/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseOdilon Redon (1840-1916). "Etude de fleurs". Musée des Beaux-Arts de la Ville de Paris, Petit Palais.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727217/image-flowers-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseFloral woven textiles in high resolution from the late 19th century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725713/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseBasket of Flowers (1907) by Gustav Kalhammer (1886-1919/20).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726801/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725870/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseOntwerp voor de omlijsting van een kalender voor 1901 met vrouwen en bloemen (1900) print in high resolution by Gerrit…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722209/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseLa France roses (1903), vintage flower illustration by Paul de Longpre. Original public domain image from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9414093/image-rose-flower-plantsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseHelene (1911). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687992/image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage ephemera collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435216/editable-vintage-ephemera-collage-design-element-setView licenseAlbum of Sketches by Katsushika Hokusai and His Disciples. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640217/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseSmall business brand identity Facebook post template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23438341/image-flower-leaf-plantView licenseà la Pensée (ca. 1900) by Adolphe Willette.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727155/image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain license