[Woman wearing red coat and hat with fur muffler in the snow], Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Let it snow editable greeting card template
[Woman with pink rose in hair wearing pink dress with red roses on the front], Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
[Young girl, wearing a red dress and blue apron full of wildflower, is in a field with a lamp by her right side], Gray Lith.…
Vintage magazine poster template, editable design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
[Girl in red coat with Christmas wreath, umbrella, and puppy in the snow], Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Floral essence poster template, editable text and design
[Man, woman, and little girl feeding a calf at the farm], Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Santa's here poster template, editable text and design
In daisy time, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Merry X-Mas poster template
Coquette, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Winter essential set, editable design element
A Russian greyhound, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
A lady of quality, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Winter essential set, editable design element
A Rainy Daisy, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
[Interior scene with children having tea and being served bread, a woman is standing in the doorway to the room where the…
Carnival hand puppet poster template, editable text and design
"Mother's bread" pure as mother made it. Made by J.A. Dahn & Son, 15, 17, 19, North Oxford St., Brooklyn, Gray Lith. Co.…
Merry Christmas editable greeting card template
Coquette (1905) by Gray Lith. Co., Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
A wintry day, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Wine tasting poster template, editable text and design
[Two women in automobile, with two men standing alongside, another automobile across river, biplane above, and ruins of…
Gentleman fashion poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
On the prairie, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
"Our glorious Navy", Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Winter snow festival poster template, editable text and design
A great catch, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Tranquility, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Floral fragrance poster template, editable text and design
In daisy time (1907) by Gray Lith. Co., Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Venice the golden / G. Vivian., Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
