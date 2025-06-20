Edit ImageCrop17SaveSaveEdit Imageposter artvintage posterpublic domain postersvintageartpublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationMarieView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 843 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6498 x 9248 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseSt. Bridget, the Mary of Erin born A.D. 453 died A.D. 525https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691222/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe sacred heart of Maryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691243/the-sacred-heart-maryFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license[The Virgin Mary with heart emblem on chest]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691228/the-virgin-mary-with-heart-emblem-chestFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license[Virgin Mary with heart emblem]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688298/virgin-mary-with-heart-emblemFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license"The apparition of our Lord to blessed Margaret Mary Alacoque"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688771/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseVirgin Mary holding baby Jesus. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16133778/image-jesus-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseS.S. Heart of Maryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689322/ss-heart-maryFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView license[Virgin Mary holding baby Jesus]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691253/virgin-mary-holding-baby-jesusFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMarie (1909) by Hamilton King. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627569/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseThe old liqueurs Marie Brizard & Roger (1912) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Bibliothèque…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3105240/free-illustration-image-vintage-drink-drunk-advertisementFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLa Samaritaine (1897) by Alphonse Maria Mucha. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2694515/free-illustration-image-art-nouveau-vintage-muchaFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseThe Annunciation (1883). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627322/image-art-vintage-goldenFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFemale nude photography, Draped Model (ca. 1854). Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2552948/free-photo-image-vintage-nudeFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseTrout fishinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689382/trout-fishingFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseLouise Balthy at the Folies-Bergères (1902) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3105149/free-illustration-image-art-nouveau-woman-actress-vintage-fashionFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe young masterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690082/the-young-masterFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView licenseBauernschmidt's beautyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689849/bauernschmidts-beautyFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseDas nest, the nesthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690253/das-nest-the-nestFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView licenseHéloisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690295/heloiseFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license"The pet of the house", 1886.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689274/the-pet-the-house-1886Free Image from public domain license