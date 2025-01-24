Edit ImageCrop17SaveSaveEdit Imagecricketposterpompeiipompeii frescoitaly postervintage italianitalian postervintage italy[Frescoe at Pompeii showing a parrot pulling a chariot driven by a cricket], Lenghi, Giacomo, artistView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 817 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2820 x 1921 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2820 x 1921 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAuthentic food taste poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758570/authentic-food-taste-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGiacomo Lenghi's Frescoe at Pompeii showing a parrot pulling a chariot driven by a cricket (1840-1870). 