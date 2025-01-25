Edit ImageCrop38SaveSaveEdit Imagel. prangwatercolor flowerspringwatercolor treescountrylifepostermazzanovichvintage illustrationsSpring / JMazzanovich ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 840 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4345 x 3041 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4345 x 3041 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLittle pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWinter / JMazzanovich ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690686/winter-jmazzanovich-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseAutumn / JM [monogram] ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690625/autumn-monogram-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHot Springs of Gardiner's River, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689169/image-thomas-moran-prang-yellowstone-posterFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseOld hemlocks / Louis K. Harlow ; by Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690795/old-hemlocks-louis-harlow-louis-harlow-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Great Blue Spring of the Lower geyser basin, yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691068/image-thomas-moran-vintage-poster-yellowstoneFree Image from public domain licenseHello Spring mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762317/hello-spring-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseMounted panel no. 215, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689533/mounted-panel-no-215-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMounted panel no. 214, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689446/mounted-panel-no-214-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseValley of babbling waters, southern Utah / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689124/image-thomas-moran-prangFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Great Salt Lake of Utah / T. Moran., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691061/the-great-salt-lake-utah-moran-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGreat Falls of Snake River, Idaho territory / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689123/image-thomas-moran-snake-prangFree Image from public domain licenseSpring garden party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460083/spring-garden-party-poster-templateView licenseSummit of the Sierras, Nevada / T. Moran ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689164/image-thomas-moran-mountains-prang-coFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670721/spring-flower-fair-poster-template-editable-designView licenseNo. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689445/image-prang-olive-whitney-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseSpring vibe poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459693/spring-vibe-poster-templateView licenseIn June / by G.H. McCord., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688395/june-gh-mccord-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13510699/spring-fragrance-poster-templateView licenseThe tower of Tower Falls, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691062/image-thomas-moran-prang-coFree Image from public domain licenseChristian youth camp poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11572054/christian-youth-camp-poster-template-editable-text-designView license[Scarlet tanager on a cherry tree branch] / H.W. Herrick., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688362/image-prang-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license70% sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459667/70percent-sale-poster-templateView licensePrang's Easter cross / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689535/prangs-easter-cross-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening invitation template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9877853/grand-opening-invitation-template-editable-textView licenseSunset (California scenery) / AB '64 ; chromolith. & published , L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690674/image-albert-bierstadt-sunsetFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical plant book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664533/botanical-plant-book-cover-templateView licenseEaster morning, no. 2 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689455/easter-morning-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670762/spring-fragrance-poster-template-editable-designView licenseEaster morning, no. 5 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688363/easter-morning-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767248/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe mountain of the Holy Cross, Colorado / T. Moran., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691063/the-mountain-the-holy-cross-colorado-moran-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license