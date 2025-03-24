Edit ImageCrop16SaveSaveEdit Imagel. prangwreatholive whitneywreath vintagevintage postervintage poetryvintage illustrationpoetryWreath no. 8 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1004 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4720 x 5640 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4720 x 5640 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseWritten on thy works, I read the lesson of thy own eternity, Bryant / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689467/image-vintage-christmas-olive-whitneyFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAnchor and flowers, no. 1 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689556/anchor-and-flowers-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseAnchor and flowers, no. 2 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689493/anchor-and-flowers-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 16. Thy will be done / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690774/image-vintage-prang-posterFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrang's Easter cross / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689535/prangs-easter-cross-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 15. God ever near / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689559/image-god-olive-whitney-floral-mottoesFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEaster morning, no. 2 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689455/easter-morning-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor flower frame design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15279185/editable-watercolor-flower-frame-design-element-setView licenseWren's nest and ferns / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688499/wrens-nest-and-ferns-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseMusic event poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7699304/music-event-poster-template-editable-textView licensePrang's crosses in mats, no. 13 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689447/image-olive-whitney-prangs-crosses-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseSunflower door poster template, Van Gogh's famous artwork remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418521/imageView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 20. Be pure in heart / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690750/image-prang-floral-mottoes-pure-heartFree Image from public domain licenseMusic equalizer digital poster template, editable quote designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8558643/music-equalizer-digital-poster-template-editable-quote-designView licensePrang's crosses in mats, no. 14 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689495/image-prang-vintage-poster-prangs-crossesFree Image from public domain licenseMusic is the poetry of the air poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770623/music-the-poetry-the-air-poster-templateView licenseNo. 41, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689442/image-olive-whitney-vintage-poster-prangs-crossesFree Image from public domain licenseMusic is the poetry of the air poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771958/music-the-poetry-the-air-poster-template-editable-textView licenseNo. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16166528/image-flower-crosses-artFree Image from public domain licensePainting is silent poetry Instagram story template, original art illustration from Vincent Van Gogh, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254156/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licenseNo. 42, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689441/image-whitney-olive-prangFree Image from public domain licenseWorld poetry day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162641/world-poetry-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNo. 38, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689530/image-olive-whitney-prang-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEaster morning, no. 4 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689534/easter-morning-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseO, Caruso! Instagram post template, original art illustration from Moriz Jung, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23168955/image-people-art-vinyl-recordView licenseBouquet no. 86 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687715/bouquet-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685801/poetry-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 27. The groves were God's first temples / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689490/image-god-prang-motto-olive-whitneyFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890073/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNo. 40, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689523/image-olive-whitney-prang-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631771/poetry-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseNo. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689445/image-prang-olive-whitney-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license