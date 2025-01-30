Edit ImageCrop63SaveSaveEdit Imagethistlebutterflyl. prangpublic domain butterflyfidelia bridgesvintage posterflowerflower thistle flowerThistle / F. Bridges., L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 894 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4672 x 6272 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4672 x 6272 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLittle pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOn the beach / F. Bridges 1879 ; after Miss F. Bridges, original in the possession of the publishers., L. 