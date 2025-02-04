rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Slumberland (1906). Original from the Library of Congress.
Save
Edit Image
slumberlandcc0 patternflower gardenflowerartvintagepublic domainillustration
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The garden of sleep (1906). Original from the Library of Congress.
The garden of sleep (1906). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688387/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Garden center poster template, editable text & design
Garden center poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712253/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Flower Arranging in the Garden (1896) print in high resolution by Ogata Gekko.
Flower Arranging in the Garden (1896) print in high resolution by Ogata Gekko.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970555/illustration-image-flower-art-floralFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
The pride of the garden, Currier & Ives.
The pride of the garden, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689053/the-pride-the-garden-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
The Botanical Magazine or Flower Garden Displayed: Star of Bethlehem by William Curtis
The Botanical Magazine or Flower Garden Displayed: Star of Bethlehem by William Curtis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676010/image-star-grass-flowerFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Auld lang syne (1906). Original from the Library of Congress.
Auld lang syne (1906). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690905/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609559/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Morning walk / Geo. C. Lambdin ; Bencke & Scott.
Morning walk / Geo. C. Lambdin ; Bencke & Scott.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690386/morning-walk-geo-lambdin-bencke-scottFree Image from public domain license
Garden center Instagram post template, editable design
Garden center Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9734986/garden-center-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Horikiri Iris Garden, 1857, intercalary 5th monthUtagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.
Horikiri Iris Garden, 1857, intercalary 5th monthUtagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640026/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Garden center blog banner template, editable text
Garden center blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712254/garden-center-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
William Morris's (1834-1896) Blue Marigold famous pattern. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
William Morris's (1834-1896) Blue Marigold famous pattern. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/495917/william-morrisFree Image from public domain license
Garden center Instagram story template, editable text
Garden center Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712252/garden-center-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Botanical Magazine or Flower Garden Displayed: Stately Crinum by S Curtis
The Botanical Magazine or Flower Garden Displayed: Stately Crinum by S Curtis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676005/the-botanical-magazine-flower-garden-displayed-stately-crinum-curtisFree Image from public domain license
Floral pattern & woman background
Floral pattern & woman background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475761/floral-pattern-woman-backgroundView license
La Rosa Senza Spinas
La Rosa Senza Spinas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428409/rosa-senza-spinasFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Allium
Allium
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405324/alliumFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
"My lady's fan" (1902). Original from the Library of Congress.
"My lady's fan" (1902). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689845/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Flower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Flower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955324/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Horikiri Iris Garden (1857, Ansei 4, intercalary 5th month) by Utagawa Hiroshige
Horikiri Iris Garden (1857, Ansei 4, intercalary 5th month) by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787788/image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage white flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…
Vintage white flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891971/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Wallpaper design accompanied by printed label describing the pattern: "Number Seventy. Ground composed of grape leaves, in…
Wallpaper design accompanied by printed label describing the pattern: "Number Seventy. Ground composed of grape leaves, in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686847/image-wallpaper-flower-artFree Image from public domain license
Real photo of a roses borders, editable design element set
Real photo of a roses borders, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418653/real-photo-roses-borders-editable-design-element-setView license
The Flower Garden
The Flower Garden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184085/the-flower-gardenFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The nasturtiums, no 2. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The nasturtiums, no 2. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16445164/the-nasturtiums-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Flower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Flower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925677/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Crocus
Crocus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405334/crocusFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048624/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView license
Flower Garden of Chateau Rambouillet by Jacques Rigaud
Flower Garden of Chateau Rambouillet by Jacques Rigaud
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9645724/flower-garden-chateau-rambouillet-jacques-rigaudFree Image from public domain license
Gardening for beginners Instagram post template, editable design
Gardening for beginners Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141408/gardening-for-beginners-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Man watering flowers (1840-1870) vintage Ukiyo-e style. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
Man watering flowers (1840-1870) vintage Ukiyo-e style. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660781/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView license
The Botanical Magazine or Flower Garden Displayed: The Mountain Lake Lily by S Curtis
The Botanical Magazine or Flower Garden Displayed: The Mountain Lake Lily by S Curtis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9675998/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license