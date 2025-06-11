rawpixel
Hollyhocks / after Julia Dillon., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wild morning glories and clematis / after Julia Dillon., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688393/image-prang-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Balm and spirea / [after] E.T.F., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687771/balm-and-spirea-after-etf-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView license
[Flowers] / [after] E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687839/flowers-after-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cardinal flower / E.T.F. ; after Mrs. E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687725/cardinal-flower-etf-after-mrs-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView license
Autumn leaves, no. 1 / after Mrs. E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687842/autumn-leaves-no-after-mrs-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Idols of our home. No. 2 Dreaming Daisy / S. Anderson ; after Mrs. S. Anderson., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690345/image-daisy-prang-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Anchor and flowers, no. 1 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689556/anchor-and-flowers-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Shadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519751/shadows-and-stories-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Wreath no. 8 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688361/wreath-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
US navy recruiting poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719421/png-america-american-artView license
Anchor and flowers, no. 2 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689493/anchor-and-flowers-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Baptism invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView license
Lobster, eggs, celery, etc. / after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687947/lobster-eggs-celery-etc-after-rd-wilkie-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
No. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16166528/image-flower-crosses-artFree Image from public domain license
Christening celebration invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 20. Be pure in heart / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690750/image-prang-floral-mottoes-pure-heartFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738434/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Prang's crosses in mats, no. 13 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689447/image-olive-whitney-prangs-crosses-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890073/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Prang's crosses in mats, no. 14 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689495/image-prang-vintage-poster-prangs-crossesFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 16. Thy will be done / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690774/image-vintage-prang-posterFree Image from public domain license
Charles Darwin editable poster template with portrait of Charles Darwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23062873/charles-darwin-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-charles-darwinView license
Prang's Easter cross / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689535/prangs-easter-cross-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
History of life poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138711/history-life-poster-templateView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 15. God ever near / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689559/image-god-olive-whitney-floral-mottoesFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Chickens no. 2 / Baird Paris 1877 ; after Baird., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689430/chickens-no-baird-paris-1877-after-baird-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Flower shop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482229/flower-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Easter morning, no. 2 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689455/easter-morning-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Wren's nest and ferns / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688499/wrens-nest-and-ferns-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license