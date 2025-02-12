Edit ImageCrop21SaveSaveEdit Imagel. pranghammocklullabyposterpublic domain posterscharles stuart prattvintage art posters["In August" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young woman, sitting in a hammock, holding a young child on her lap, in Summer], L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1029 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4720 x 5504 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4720 x 5504 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLittle pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView license["In May" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young child picking flowers in a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690748/image-prang-co-mother-baby-girl-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license["In January" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing two young children standing in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689555/image-winte-vintage-illustration-public-domain-winter-prang-coFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView license["In June" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a mother holding an infant beneath…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690739/image-vintage-mother-prang-co-posterFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe flowers in her hair / J.G. Brown ; Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691138/the-flowers-her-hair-jg-brown-collier-lith-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseDoves / by A. Miessner., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690754/doves-miessner-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy. Girl carrying dish of berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689558/image-prang-co-vintage-poster-berriesFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy. Girl seated on a mossy bank / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688508/image-prang-humphrey-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseElizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23535485/png-book-patternView licenseBaby in trouble, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691137/baby-trouble-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseOcean waves lullaby Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782347/ocean-waves-lullaby-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy. Barefoot boy picking berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690747/image-prang-co-barefoot-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKid's playground / A. Bruith 66 ; W. Harring, chro. ; after Bruith., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690736/image-prang-vintage-livestock-harringFree Image from public domain licensePanda bear poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757055/png-animal-art-antiqueView licenseThe contented gardener / J.G. Vibert ; after J.G. Vibert, original in the possession of the publishers., L. Prang & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690845/image-prang-vintage-poster-coFree Image from public domain licenseBull heads poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719084/png-animal-artView licensePrang's fine art pictures. What is it? / by Miss Ida Waugh., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690797/image-prang-vintage-poster-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain licenseComposition no. 6, abstract illustration by Stuart Walker. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830262/png-abstract-background-geometric-compositionView licensePrang's fine art pictures. "Right or left?" / by Miss Ida Waugh., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690793/image-prang-dolls-coFree Image from public domain licenseAsian adventure poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13165807/asian-adventure-poster-templateView license[Cutting wood in winter] / [W?] Harring, chr., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689484/cutting-wood-winter-w-harring-chr-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890073/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Prang's Valentine cards". Advertisement for Prang's greeting cards, showing a woman holding a group of tethered cherubs…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666828/image-art-vintage-balloonsFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism invitation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView licenseStudy of sheep / F. Brissot ; Brissot., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688584/study-sheep-brissot-brissot-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506241/baptism-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDessert no. 7, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688959/dessert-no-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView licenseWinter / JMazzanovich ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690686/winter-jmazzanovich-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367836/image-baseball-person-sportsView licenseCorreggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690280/correggios-magdalena-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseFlowers of memory / E. Remington., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688824/flowers-memory-remington-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license