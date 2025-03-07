rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
[Three nymphs with swans]
Save
Edit Image
public domain swanvintage swanvintage postervintage art womenposterswan vintage public domainswan illustrationvintage art nymphs
Aesthetic poster template, pastel green design, line art Greek statue drawing
Aesthetic poster template, pastel green design, line art Greek statue drawing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8561602/aesthetic-poster-template-pastel-green-design-line-art-greek-statue-drawingView license
A kitchen nymph
A kitchen nymph
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688835/kitchen-nymphFree Image from public domain license
Sculpture workshop poster template, editable text and design
Sculpture workshop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505772/sculpture-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Daikoku to yūjo. Original from the Library of Congress.
Daikoku to yūjo. Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636262/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable A Sea-Nymph, mythical creature illustration by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Detroit Institute of Arts.…
Editable A Sea-Nymph, mythical creature illustration by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Detroit Institute of Arts.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915022/png-sea-nymph-animal-illustrationsView license
Naked woman sculpture, Arethusa (ca. 1851–1852) by Claude–Marie Ferrier. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by…
Naked woman sculpture, Arethusa (ca. 1851–1852) by Claude–Marie Ferrier. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2586362/free-illustration-image-statue-greek-sculptureFree Image from public domain license
Editable A Sea-Nymph, mythical creature illustration by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Detroit Institute of Arts.…
Editable A Sea-Nymph, mythical creature illustration by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Detroit Institute of Arts.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8913076/png-sea-nymph-animal-illustrationsView license
Yuri o motsu yamauba to kintarō. Original from the Library of Congress.
Yuri o motsu yamauba to kintarō. Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636000/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable A Sea-Nymph, mythical creature illustration by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Detroit Institute of Arts.…
Editable A Sea-Nymph, mythical creature illustration by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Detroit Institute of Arts.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916879/png-sea-nymph-animal-illustrationsView license
Nymph Crowned with Daisies (1899) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.…
Nymph Crowned with Daisies (1899) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2868165/free-illustration-image-daisy-nude-woman-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant Instagram story template, editable design. Artwork by Edward Burne-Jones, remixed by rawpixel.
Seafood restaurant Instagram story template, editable design. Artwork by Edward Burne-Jones, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073175/png-sea-nymph-animal-illustrationsView license
A nymph surprised (1886) by Edgar George Papworth. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
A nymph surprised (1886) by Edgar George Papworth. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2458090/free-illustration-image-woman-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant Instagram post template, editable design. Artwork by Edward Burne-Jones, remixed by rawpixel.
Seafood restaurant Instagram post template, editable design. Artwork by Edward Burne-Jones, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072094/png-sea-nymph-animal-illustrationsView license
Design for costume for Boschnymph (1910) painting in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the Rijksmuseum.…
Design for costume for Boschnymph (1910) painting in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the Rijksmuseum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3125546/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant blog banner template, editable design. Artwork by Edward Burne-Jones, remixed by rawpixel.
Seafood restaurant blog banner template, editable design. Artwork by Edward Burne-Jones, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073872/png-sea-nymph-animal-illustrationsView license
Nymph of the Spring (1545–1550) by Lucas Cranach the Younger. Original from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Nymph of the Spring (1545–1550) by Lucas Cranach the Younger. Original from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2498663/free-illustration-image-spring-vagina-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Sculpture workshop Instagram story template, editable text
Sculpture workshop Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505773/sculpture-workshop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Vintage stereoscopic sculpture photograph
Vintage stereoscopic sculpture photograph
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14303784/nymphFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Ancient art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623684/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
La Nymphe surprise by Edouard Manet
La Nymphe surprise by Edouard Manet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665567/nymphe-surprise-edouard-manetFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic, pastel green design, line art Greek statue drawing, Instagram post template, editable design
Aesthetic, pastel green design, line art Greek statue drawing, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002851/image-aesthetic-vintage-designView license
Giclée print depicting two running nymphs.
Giclée print depicting two running nymphs.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665963/giclee-print-depicting-two-running-nymphsFree Image from public domain license
Sculpture workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Sculpture workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852683/sculpture-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dancing Nymph (Nymphe Danseuse) (1895) by Walter Crane. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Dancing Nymph (Nymphe Danseuse) (1895) by Walter Crane. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2241624/walter-cranes-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Sculpture workshop blog banner template, editable text
Sculpture workshop blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505774/sculpture-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
[Outdoor scene with cows and swans in a lake with a little girl on land with a dog and two cows]
[Outdoor scene with cows and swans in a lake with a little girl on land with a dog and two cows]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689063/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
1 sheet poultry no. 73
1 sheet poultry no. 73
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687688/sheet-poultry-noFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion poster template, editable text and design
Vintage fashion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721897/vintage-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bacchanales: The Satyr's Dance by Jean Honoré Fragonard
Bacchanales: The Satyr's Dance by Jean Honoré Fragonard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9720931/bacchanales-the-satyrs-dance-jean-honore-fragonardFree Image from public domain license
Paint stroke png mockup element, Nymph Crowned with Daisies by Maurice Denis transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Paint stroke png mockup element, Nymph Crowned with Daisies by Maurice Denis transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254874/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView license
Swans in Central Park (1906) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
Swans in Central Park (1906) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3567097/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183559/editable-alphonse-mucha-illustration-design-element-setView license
abstracted, blurry image in brown, blue and white of standing woman with three small figures (putti?). Original from the…
abstracted, blurry image in brown, blue and white of standing woman with three small figures (putti?). Original from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652276/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183404/editable-alphonse-mucha-illustration-design-element-setView license
Olga
Olga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688978/olgaFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Good morning, 1889.
Good morning, 1889.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689244/good-morning-1889Free Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Trout fishing
Trout fishing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689382/trout-fishingFree Image from public domain license