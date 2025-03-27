Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imagedancepublic domain postersvintage postermulberry bushposterdance antiqueantiqueartThe mulberry bushView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 414 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 18591 x 6419 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 18591 x 6419 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarOnline magazine poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23223164/image-rose-flower-leafView license[Gods dancing in the clouds with goddesses]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688467/gods-dancing-the-clouds-with-goddessesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage car craft illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12234244/vintage-car-craft-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe minuethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690106/the-minuetFree Image from public domain licenseMusic party editable poster template, vintage ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733442/music-party-editable-poster-template-vintage-ephemera-remixView license"Wiener-Chic" carneval 1896https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690085/wiener-chic-carneval-1896Free Image from public domain licenseWaltz dance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11882473/waltz-dance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Men and women of upper economic class eat, drink and are entertained by dancers and musicians]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690408/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDance lessons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738429/dance-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEnding the skirt or tearing off five yds, he who dances must pay the fiddler etc.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687989/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBallet academy editable poster template, vintage ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733437/ballet-academy-editable-poster-template-vintage-ephemera-remixView licenseSawamura Tanosuke II as Courtesan Osono (ca. 1802-1817 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni and Yamaguchiya Tobeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141138/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseDancing Poster (1880-1900) print in high resolution by Adolphe Willette. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4017106/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseYoga poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693151/yoga-poster-templateView licenseFederal Dance Theatre presents Salut au monde adapted from a poem of that name by Walt Whitman.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650521/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseScience lab poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718649/science-lab-poster-template-and-designView licenseFestival of modern dance - Myra Kinch & group Music by Manuel Galea.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649154/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSenior prom poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738383/senior-prom-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWoman Bending over Yamabuki Bush (1887–1896) print in high resolution by Ogata Gekko.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970559/illustration-image-tree-art-botanicalFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787426/gratitude-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseHonen [ ] no tewaza (ca. 1851-53 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Shunshohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142007/honen-tewaza-ca-1851-53-late-edo-utagawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseScience fair poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718699/science-fair-poster-template-and-designView licenseLe Frou Frou 20', journal humoristique (1899) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3105101/free-illustration-image-leonetto-cappiello-art-nouveau-vintage-danceFree Image from public domain licenseBeef butcher poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23513456/image-tree-art-vintageView licenseFuryu bijin kuruma hiki (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Kikugawa Eizanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141897/furyu-bijin-kuruma-hiki-ca-1849-1853-late-edo-kikugawa-eizanFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseGeisha Standing, Holding Sake Bottle (ca. 1830-1840 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141606/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11675492/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTrout fishinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689382/trout-fishingFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23498882/png-people-artView license"Carmen"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648462/carmenFree Image from public domain licenseOld time quality Instagram story template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254835/png-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView license"Carmen" Municipal Auditorium, Long Beach.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680431/carmen-municipal-auditorium-long-beachFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGirl in costume with drum for dance (1879-1908 (Meiji)) by Mizuno Toshikatahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158015/girl-costume-with-drum-for-dance-1879-1908-meiji-mizuno-toshikataFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe young masterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690082/the-young-masterFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBauernschmidt's beautyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689849/bauernschmidts-beautyFree Image from public domain license