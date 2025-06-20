rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
In summer time (1909). Original from the Library of Congress.
Save
Edit Image
flower cc0public domainflowerspeopleartvintageillustrationvintage illustration
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of a Woman (1895) by Henri Rousseau.
Portrait of a Woman (1895) by Henri Rousseau.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3850735/portrait-woman-1895-henri-rousseauFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Valentine (1876) Victorian woman illustration by Walter Crane. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally…
Valentine (1876) Victorian woman illustration by Walter Crane. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627089/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Summer resort number of The Sunday Journal, New York (1896) by Archie Gunn. Original from the Library of Congress.
Summer resort number of The Sunday Journal, New York (1896) by Archie Gunn. Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690961/image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Woman in white dress holding flowers and tennis racket (1887). Original from the Library of Congress.
Woman in white dress holding flowers and tennis racket (1887). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688016/image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Lady fingers (1914) by Brynolf Wennerberg. Original from the Library of Congress.
Lady fingers (1914) by Brynolf Wennerberg. Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690897/image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
A daughter of Eve (1907). Original from the Library of Congress.
A daughter of Eve (1907). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687997/image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Darling of the gods (1904). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Darling of the gods (1904). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627076/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Japanese woman, The Moon of Shinobugaoka (1904) vintage woodblock prints by Yoshitoshi Tsukioka. Original public domain…
Japanese woman, The Moon of Shinobugaoka (1904) vintage woodblock prints by Yoshitoshi Tsukioka. Original public domain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660770/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Projet de robe, été, l'accroche-coeur (1924). Original public domain image from The Carnavalet Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Projet de robe, été, l'accroche-coeur (1924). Original public domain image from The Carnavalet Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314318/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Three girls with flowers, null by marie ellenrieder
Three girls with flowers, null by marie ellenrieder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982231/three-girls-with-flowers-null-marie-ellenriederFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The August Century, Midsummer Holiday Number (1896) by Joseph Christian Leyendecker. Original public domain image from The…
The August Century, Midsummer Holiday Number (1896) by Joseph Christian Leyendecker. Original public domain image from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314372/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
In the Brambles (Dans les Ronces) (1898) by Henri Detouche. Original public domain image from the Cleveland Museum of Art.…
In the Brambles (Dans les Ronces) (1898) by Henri Detouche. Original public domain image from the Cleveland Museum of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314358/image-art-vintage-leafFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
The Ault & Wiborg Co. makers of lithographic & letter press printing inks, Cincinnati, Chicago. Poster shows a women in a…
The Ault & Wiborg Co. makers of lithographic & letter press printing inks, Cincinnati, Chicago. Poster shows a women in a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688274/image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView license
The Clack Book (1896). Original from the Library of Congress.
The Clack Book (1896). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688319/image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
Black history Instagram post template, editable text
Black history Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614290/black-history-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Summer girl (1905). Original from the Library of Congress.
Summer girl (1905). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688378/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Souvenir of St. Valentine's Day (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.
Souvenir of St. Valentine's Day (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690962/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Geisha girl (1902). Original from the Library of Congress.
Geisha girl (1902). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688276/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
With love, to my valentine (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.
With love, to my valentine (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689953/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
To my dearest valentine (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.
To my dearest valentine (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689956/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Young woman wearing an elegant dress, with red roses attached to the sleeve and collar of the dress, she is shown in half…
Young woman wearing an elegant dress, with red roses attached to the sleeve and collar of the dress, she is shown in half…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690861/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license