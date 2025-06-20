rawpixel
Margarita (1907). Original from the Library of Congress.
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Pompeiish scene (1914). Original from the Library of Congress.
"Jolly good friends" (1897). Original from the Library of Congress.
The Angel of Peace (1901). Original from the Library of Congress.
Sunday Journal, New York, brighter features than any other Sunday newspaper (1896). Original from the Library of Congress.
In summer time (1909). Original from the Library of Congress.
To my dearest valentine (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.
The Clack Book (1896). Original from the Library of Congress.
Woman in dance costume dancing on flower (1895). Original from the Library of Congress.
Must I confess? Aye, if I can, ... (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.
Guardian angel (1914). Original from the Library of Congress.
Woman in red hat with flowers (1908). Original from the Library of Congress.
Ballerina in white costume with flowers in dance pose (1890). Original from the Library of Congress.
The Immaculate Conception (1896) Original from the Library of Congress.
Summer girl (1905). Original from the Library of Congress.
Society maid, no. 2 (1908). Original from the Library of Congress.
Summer resort number of The Sunday Journal, New York (1896) by Archie Gunn. Original from the Library of Congress.
Souvenir of St. Valentine's Day (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.
The Ault & Wiborg Co. makers of lithographic & letter press printing inks, Cincinnati, Chicago. Poster shows a women in a…
Young woman wearing an elegant dress, with red roses attached to the sleeve and collar of the dress, she is shown in half…
Sweetest story ever told (ca 1910), vintage woman illustration by Charles Dana Gibson. Original public domain image from the…
