Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagesaratogavintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationcityvintage illustrationSteamers city of Troy & SaratogaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 802 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10291 x 6882 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseU.S.S. Saratogahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688055/uss-saratogaFree Image from public domain licenseWashington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726244/png-america-american-architectureView licenseSaratoga Springs, N.Y., c1876 Feb. 14.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688455/saratoga-springs-ny-c1876-feb-14Free Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView licenseMississippi River steamerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689967/mississippi-river-steamerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable storefront glass window mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15518718/editable-storefront-glass-window-mockupView licenseNew American model iron steamer Leviathanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688412/new-american-model-iron-steamer-leviathanFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCelebrated race of the steamers Robt. E. Lee and Natchezhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688045/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseCunard Line of mail steamers - Office 99 State St., Boston, Philadelphia : Ledger Print, [188-(?)]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687840/image-public-domain-boston-line-artFree Image from public domain licenseShipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView licenseThe new excursion steamer Columbia: "gem of the ocean", Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688341/the-new-excursion-steamer-columbia-gem-the-ocean-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable subway poster mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23933829/editable-subway-poster-mockup-customizable-designView licenseProvidence and Stonington Steamship Co's. steamer Rhode Island: of the Providence and Stonington lines, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689060/image-currier-ives-rhode-island-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSteamer Penobscot: one of the fleet forming the line between Boston, Bangor & Mt. Desert, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690547/image-vintage-poster-one-line-art-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licensePacific Coast Steamship Co's Steamer: State of California, Goodall, Perkins & Co. General Agents, San Francisco, Cal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690367/image-steamship-currier-ives-steamerFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3884803/photo-image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseGrand Hotel, front. [Saratoga Springs, N.Y.] by E S Sterryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14282402/grand-hotel-front-saratoga-springs-ny-sterryFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDesign and model of the new steamer America, for the western lakeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690708/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licensePeople's line Hudson River, the palace steamers of the world, Drew--St. John--Dean Richmond: leaving New York daily…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689166/image-albany-vintage-poster-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseSubway poster travel advertisement mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21435058/subway-poster-travel-advertisement-mockup-customizable-designView licenseThe magnificent new steamer Puritan, built of steel and iron: one of the fleet forming the "fall river line" the great Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688385/image-vintage-fall-currier-ives-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseEditable urban beach poster sign mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15428729/editable-urban-beach-poster-sign-mockupView licenseFront View United States Hotel, Saratoga, N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14306497/front-view-united-states-hotel-saratoga-nyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable outdoor advertisement mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15105591/editable-outdoor-advertisement-mockupView licenseTerrific combat between the "Monitor" 2 guns & "Merrimac" 10 guns The first fight between iron clad ships of war, in Hampton…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691294/image-merrimac-1862-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseColor Theory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517983/color-theory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCongress Spring, Saratoga Springshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14312204/congress-spring-saratoga-springsFree Image from public domain licenseBlurred scene of crowded people are walking in rushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901337/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView licenseCongress Hall Hotel, Saratogahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14313550/congress-hall-hotel-saratogaFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseErotic vintage art naked woman, Troy Triptych: Helen Captive in Burning Troy (1870–1872) by Edward Burne–Jones. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2586414/free-illustration-image-greek-painting-woman-nudeFree Image from public domain license