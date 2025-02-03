rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Col. Funston and 20th Kansas volunteers crossing the river at Calumpit, April 26th 1899 / A. Hencke '99.
Save
Edit Image
philippinesphilippines artkansasriverpublic domain philippinesvintage posterhistory philippinesphilippines vintage
Art history class poster template
Art history class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043203/art-history-class-poster-templateView license
Battle of Quingua, Phil. I., April 23, 1899, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Quingua, Phil. I., April 23, 1899, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690384/battle-quingua-phil-i-april-23-1899-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Art painting gallery poster template, customizable design & text
Art painting gallery poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240736/art-painting-gallery-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
[Washington crossing the Delaware River]
[Washington crossing the Delaware River]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689065/washington-crossing-the-delaware-riverFree Image from public domain license
Art painting museum poster template, customizable design & text
Art painting museum poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240729/art-painting-museum-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
The battle of Malate, Philippines night of July 31st 1898
The battle of Malate, Philippines night of July 31st 1898
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690101/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Railway transportation poster template, editable text and design
Railway transportation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902046/railway-transportation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Battle of Shiloh - April 6th 1862 / Cosack & Co. Lith. Buffalo & Chicago.
Battle of Shiloh - April 6th 1862 / Cosack & Co. Lith. Buffalo & Chicago.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689272/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, customizable design & text
Art museum poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240724/art-museum-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
Centennial America
Centennial America
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691154/centennial-americaFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture poster template, editable text and design
Ancient architecture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685107/ancient-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Capture of Fort Fisher, Kurz & Allison.
Capture of Fort Fisher, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691321/capture-fort-fisher-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Art magazine book cover template
Art magazine book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView license
Sheridan's charge at Winchester
Sheridan's charge at Winchester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690335/sheridans-charge-winchesterFree Image from public domain license
Go with the flow poster template
Go with the flow poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446560/with-the-flow-poster-templateView license
Battle of Spottsylvania--Engagements at Laurel Hill & NY River, Va. ... May 8 to 18, 1864., Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Spottsylvania--Engagements at Laurel Hill & NY River, Va. ... May 8 to 18, 1864., Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691320/image-virginia-vintage-poster-battleFree Image from public domain license
Visit Italy poster template
Visit Italy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12991829/visit-italy-poster-templateView license
Battle of Stone River, Near Murfreesborough, Tenn.--Dec. 31, 62. Jan. 2-3, 1863--Union (Gen. Rosecrans) ... Conf. (Gen.…
Battle of Stone River, Near Murfreesborough, Tenn.--Dec. 31, 62. Jan. 2-3, 1863--Union (Gen. Rosecrans) ... Conf. (Gen.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691368/image-vintage-poster-lithographs-public-domain-tennesseeFree Image from public domain license
Aurora experience poster template, editable text & design
Aurora experience poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10622899/aurora-experience-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Battle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.
Battle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691303/battle-chancellorsville-va-may-3rd-1863-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Cargo de los generales Maximo Gomeuz y Maceo en Mall Timpo, Dec. 15, 1895
Cargo de los generales Maximo Gomeuz y Maceo en Mall Timpo, Dec. 15, 1895
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691332/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Battle of Tippecanoe, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Tippecanoe, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688587/battle-tippecanoe-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Woman's rights, editable poster template
Woman's rights, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7699525/womans-rights-editable-poster-templateView license
Battle of Allatoona Pass / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Allatoona Pass / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688736/battle-allatoona-pass-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Battle of Port Hudson / J.O. Davidson ; Facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Port Hudson / J.O. Davidson ; Facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691338/image-prang-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Aurora tour package poster template, editable text and design
Aurora tour package poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517422/aurora-tour-package-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Battle of New Orleans, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of New Orleans, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691184/battle-new-orleans-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Women's history month poster template
Women's history month poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView license
Siege of Vicksburg--13, 15, & 17 Corps, Commanded by Gen. U.S. Grant, assisted by the Navy under Admiral Porter--Surrender…
Siege of Vicksburg--13, 15, & 17 Corps, Commanded by Gen. U.S. Grant, assisted by the Navy under Admiral Porter--Surrender…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691367/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-commanders-history-navyFree Image from public domain license
Art workshop poster template, editable text and design
Art workshop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12604844/art-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Battle of Shiloh / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Shiloh / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691323/battle-shiloh-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710834/monet-quoteView license
First view of the battle of Patapsco Neck dedicated to those who lost their friends in defence of their country, Septr. 12…
First view of the battle of Patapsco Neck dedicated to those who lost their friends in defence of their country, Septr. 12…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689335/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Girl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Girl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689871/png-art-legend-blackView license
Battle of Pea Ridge, Ark., Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Pea Ridge, Ark., Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688568/battle-pea-ridge-ark-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Battle of Atlanta--Death of Gen. James B. McPherson--July 22d 1864--Army of the Tennessee engaged, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Atlanta--Death of Gen. James B. McPherson--July 22d 1864--Army of the Tennessee engaged, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690702/image-atlanta-tennessee-battleFree Image from public domain license