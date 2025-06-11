Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagel. prangvintage postervintagepublic domain postersprang wreathantiqueartbeautyThine eyes shall see the king in his beauty, they shall behold the land that is very far off, L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 893 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5104 x 6856 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5104 x 6856 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLittle pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA wreath of flowers encompassing a Biblical verse from Isaiah 33:17 (1874) in high resolution by L. Prang & Co. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2775860/free-illustration-image-wreath-flowers-prangFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 44. And there shall be night there, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688461/image-prang-vintage-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseIt's love that makes the world go round, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689531/its-love-that-makes-the-world-round-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseI think of thee dear love of mine the best of all that's not divine, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689522/image-vintage-valentines-prang-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseCorreggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690280/correggios-magdalena-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 45. "He giveth his beloved sleep", L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689474/image-prangs-floral-mottoes-sleep-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license[Nasturtiums], L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687744/nasturtiums-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license[Flowers] / [after] E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687839/flowers-after-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licensePremium perfume poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526782/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLittle Bo Peep / J.G. Brown ; J. Howard Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690700/image-john-collier-prang-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890073/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAutumn leaves, no. two, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688358/autumn-leaves-no-two-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe prize piggies, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688585/the-prize-piggies-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseArt magazine book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView licenseLobster, eggs, celery, etc. / after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687947/lobster-eggs-celery-etc-after-rd-wilkie-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism invitation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView licenseBaby in trouble, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691137/baby-trouble-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseBalm and spirea / [after] E.T.F., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687771/balm-and-spirea-after-etf-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556687/discover-japan-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePrize black Alicante grapes, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687956/prize-black-alicante-grapes-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseChristening celebration invitation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 10. The Lord is risen, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689553/prangs-floral-mottoes-no-10-the-lord-risen-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731040/renaissance-exhibition-poster-templateView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 6. Be faithful, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689475/prangs-floral-mottoes-no-faithful-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseArt magazine book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732872/art-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseThe tower of Tower Falls, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691062/image-thomas-moran-prang-coFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWreath no. 8 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688361/wreath-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738434/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIdols of our home. No. 2 Dreaming Daisy / S. Anderson ; after Mrs. S. Anderson., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690345/image-daisy-prang-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license