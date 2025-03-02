rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Study. Girl seated on a mossy bank / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Save
Edit Image
l. prang & co.monogramposterhumphreyvintage womenleisure postersbullockvintage poster
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Study. Girl carrying dish of berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Study. Girl carrying dish of berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689558/image-prang-co-vintage-poster-berriesFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Study. Barefoot boy picking berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Study. Barefoot boy picking berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690747/image-prang-co-barefoot-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView license
Prang's fine art pictures. "Right or left?" / by Miss Ida Waugh., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's fine art pictures. "Right or left?" / by Miss Ida Waugh., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690793/image-prang-dolls-coFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
The flowers in her hair / J.G. Brown ; Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
The flowers in her hair / J.G. Brown ; Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691138/the-flowers-her-hair-jg-brown-collier-lith-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView license
Doves / by A. Miessner., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Doves / by A. Miessner., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690754/doves-miessner-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Prang's fine art pictures. What is it? / by Miss Ida Waugh., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's fine art pictures. What is it? / by Miss Ida Waugh., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690797/image-prang-vintage-poster-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
["In May" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young child picking flowers in a…
["In May" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young child picking flowers in a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690748/image-prang-co-mother-baby-girl-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
On the beach / F. Bridges 1879 ; after Miss F. Bridges, original in the possession of the publishers., L. Prang & Co.…
On the beach / F. Bridges 1879 ; after Miss F. Bridges, original in the possession of the publishers., L. Prang & Co.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688582/image-vintage-beach-poster-illustration-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Global business poster template, editable text
Global business poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726795/global-business-poster-template-editable-textView license
["In June" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a mother holding an infant beneath…
["In June" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a mother holding an infant beneath…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690739/image-vintage-mother-prang-co-posterFree Image from public domain license
Kids book cover template, editable design
Kids book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788542/kids-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Idols of our home. No. 2 Dreaming Daisy / S. Anderson ; after Mrs. S. Anderson., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Idols of our home. No. 2 Dreaming Daisy / S. Anderson ; after Mrs. S. Anderson., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690345/image-daisy-prang-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license
Hand cream label template, editable design
Hand cream label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713254/hand-cream-label-template-editable-designView license
["In January" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing two young children standing in…
["In January" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing two young children standing in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689555/image-winte-vintage-illustration-public-domain-winter-prang-coFree Image from public domain license
US navy recruiting poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
US navy recruiting poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719421/png-america-american-artView license
["In August" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young woman, sitting in a…
["In August" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young woman, sitting in a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688394/image-mother-and-child-hammock-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage clothing Facebook post template, editable design
Vintage clothing Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11199717/vintage-clothing-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Autumn / JM [monogram] ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Autumn / JM [monogram] ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690625/autumn-monogram-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Tennis is fun poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Tennis is fun poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718850/png-art-blank-space-brownView license
Balm and spirea / [after] E.T.F., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Balm and spirea / [after] E.T.F., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687771/balm-and-spirea-after-etf-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Keep running poster template
Keep running poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770133/keep-running-poster-templateView license
Study of sheep / F. Brissot ; Brissot., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Study of sheep / F. Brissot ; Brissot., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688584/study-sheep-brissot-brissot-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Pool party poster template, customizable design
Pool party poster template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819726/pool-party-poster-template-customizable-designView license
Lobster, eggs, celery, etc. / after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Lobster, eggs, celery, etc. / after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687947/lobster-eggs-celery-etc-after-rd-wilkie-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Testimonial poster template, editable text & design
Testimonial poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377402/testimonial-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
[Flowers] / [after] E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
[Flowers] / [after] E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687839/flowers-after-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Summer sale poster template, editable text and design
Summer sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11628191/summer-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cardinal flower / E.T.F. ; after Mrs. E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Cardinal flower / E.T.F. ; after Mrs. E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687725/cardinal-flower-etf-after-mrs-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Opera night Instagram post template, editable text
Opera night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12534987/opera-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Baby in trouble, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Baby in trouble, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691137/baby-trouble-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Beauty store Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty store Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533199/beauty-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Autumn leaves, no. 1 / after Mrs. E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Autumn leaves, no. 1 / after Mrs. E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687842/autumn-leaves-no-after-mrs-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license