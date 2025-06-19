Edit ImageCrop21SaveSaveEdit Imagekitepublic domain posterlithographboy paintingvintage postermaking artafterantiqueMaking the kite / copied by Louis Kurz, of the Chicago Lithographing Company, after Wm. Cogswell's painting., Kurz, Louis, 1833-1921, lithographer (published by Chicago Lithographing Co.)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 970 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6012 x 7436 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6012 x 7436 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMyths podcast poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12939011/myths-podcast-poster-templateView licenseMaking the scrap book / copied by Louis Kurz, of the Chicago Lithographing Company, after Miss J. Oakley's beautiful cabinet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688571/image-scrap-public-domain-posters-poster-womanFree Image from public domain licenseHumanity poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21410656/humanity-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseChicago in 1820https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689798/chicago-1820Free Image from public domain licenseGraphic design poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688017/graphic-design-poster-template-editable-designView licenseBattle of Mission [i.e., Missionary] Ridge, Nov. 25th, 1863 - presented with the compliments of the McCormick Harvesting…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690391/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseReading week poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713400/reading-week-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseOddfellows record, c1875.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689720/oddfellows-record-c1875Free Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license[New York]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687652/new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Shakespeare poster template from original art illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23531263/image-book-person-artView licenseMorning prayer, c1869 December 31.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687885/morning-prayer-c1869-december-31Free Image from public domain licenseBeauty essentials poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721581/beauty-essentials-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBattle of Shiloh - April 6th 1862 / Cosack & Co. Lith. Buffalo & Chicago.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689272/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView licenseBirchpoint / Louis K. Harlow ; by Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689532/birchpoint-louis-harlow-louis-harlow-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseDynamic Order poster template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23270506/image-art-vintage-wassily-kandinskyView licenseFemale bathers, no. 4, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690668/female-bathers-no-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseArt poster template original art illustration by Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23322453/image-art-vintage-wassily-kandinskyView licenseStudy. Barefoot boy picking berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690747/image-prang-co-barefoot-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Asia poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853178/explore-asia-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"George Kleine presents the Cines photo drama Quo Vadis: Nero sings while Rome burns." Chromolithograph, motion picture…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666328/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708576/museum-poster-templateView licenseStudy. Girl seated on a mossy bank / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688508/image-prang-humphrey-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseEverybody loves red Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Reiter Brill, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23349875/image-cartoon-horse-faceView licenseOld hemlocks / Louis K. Harlow ; by Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690795/old-hemlocks-louis-harlow-louis-harlow-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseSweet symphony inspires music creation, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769264/sweet-symphony-inspires-music-creation-customizable-design-templateView licenseStrawberries / after W.M. Brown.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687755/strawberries-after-wm-brownFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBalm and spirea / [after] E.T.F., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687771/balm-and-spirea-after-etf-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music store poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView licenseLobster, eggs, celery, etc. / after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687947/lobster-eggs-celery-etc-after-rd-wilkie-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseA bit of Islesboro, Me. / Louis K. Harlow ; by Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690802/image-prang-louis-harlow-maineFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946587/coconut-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Flowers] / [after] E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687839/flowers-after-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseTaste asia poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578641/taste-asia-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSan Juan Capistrano Mission, No. 2, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690745/san-juan-capistrano-mission-no-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licensePrayer meeting Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8875970/prayer-meeting-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseIdols of our home. No. 2 Dreaming Daisy / S. Anderson ; after Mrs. S. Anderson., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690345/image-daisy-prang-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license