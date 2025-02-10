rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Harvard girl
Save
Edit Image
public domain postersvintage posterposterwomenvintage girlillustrationwoman postervintage women
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
[Woman playing football, Harvard University]
[Woman playing football, Harvard University]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688701/woman-playing-football-harvard-universityFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
[Harvard football poster featuring male player and female spectator]
[Harvard football poster featuring male player and female spectator]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690150/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Girl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Girl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689871/png-art-legend-blackView license
Harvard girl (1908). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Harvard girl (1908). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314239/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Woman playing football, Harvard University (1905). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
Woman playing football, Harvard University (1905). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627460/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Laundry products poster template, editable text and design
Laundry products poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686970/laundry-products-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Votes for Women poster, ca. 1903-1926.Artist: H.M. DallasPrinter:Spottiswoode & Co., London
Votes for Women poster, ca. 1903-1926.Artist: H.M. DallasPrinter:Spottiswoode & Co., London
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975800/image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Feminism poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Feminism poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738105/png-the-girl-left-behind-still-behind-him-shes-wow-1943-vintage-poster-adolph-treidler-american-artView license
Good morning, 1889.
Good morning, 1889.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689244/good-morning-1889Free Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Ballet girls
Ballet girls
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687927/ballet-girlsFree Image from public domain license
We can do it poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
We can do it poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689016/png-arm-art-blank-spaceView license
Out for a ride
Out for a ride
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689179/out-for-rideFree Image from public domain license
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Preparing for the ball
Preparing for the ball
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689758/preparing-for-the-ballFree Image from public domain license
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
[Girl with poinsettia]
[Girl with poinsettia]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690291/girl-with-poinsettiaFree Image from public domain license
Fundraising for children poster template, editable design
Fundraising for children poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730603/fundraising-for-children-poster-template-editable-designView license
"Gee up"
"Gee up"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689827/gee-upFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720264/equality-for-women-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
[Girl in red chair with pumpkin]
[Girl in red chair with pumpkin]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689940/girl-red-chair-with-pumpkinFree Image from public domain license
Woman of power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Woman of power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689084/png-arm-art-blank-spaceView license
Fisherman's daughter
Fisherman's daughter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690755/fishermans-daughterFree Image from public domain license
Women driving poster template
Women driving poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184402/women-driving-poster-templateView license
[Girl's praying]
[Girl's praying]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691258/girls-prayingFree Image from public domain license
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837630/eyes-are-window-soul-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
"The little captive"
"The little captive"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688930/the-little-captiveFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Confidence"
"Confidence"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689264/confidenceFree Image from public domain license
Woman in swimsuit poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman in swimsuit poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713243/png-american-art-blank-spaceView license
The young anglers
The young anglers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689859/the-young-anglersFree Image from public domain license
Strong woman poster template, editable text and design
Strong woman poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552017/strong-woman-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A budding easter
A budding easter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689216/budding-easterFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template
Art museum poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599329/art-museum-poster-templateView license
"Willing captives"
"Willing captives"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690246/willing-captivesFree Image from public domain license
Woman in swimsuit instagram post template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman in swimsuit instagram post template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002911/image-cartoon-person-artView license
The hostess
The hostess
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690425/the-hostessFree Image from public domain license