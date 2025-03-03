Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagecivil warpostervintage posterwar postersmanuscript vintagevintage civil warpoliticsvintage politics and governmentAbraham Lincoln papers: Series 3. General Correspondence. 1837-1897: Congress, Wednesday, February 01, 1865 (Joint Resolution Submitting 13th Amendment to the States; signed by Abraham Lincoln and Congress)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 902 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6391 x 8506 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage book sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641417/vintage-book-sale-poster-templateView licenseAbraham Lincoln papers: Series 1. 