Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagearkansasconfederatevintage posterwar posterswarsoldier vintagehistory warbattleBattle of Pea Ridge, Ark., Kurz & Allison.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 942 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8713 x 6839 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Tippecanoe, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688587/battle-tippecanoe-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691303/battle-chancellorsville-va-may-3rd-1863-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640594/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView licenseCapture of Fort Fisher, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691321/capture-fort-fisher-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640653/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Atlanta--Death of Gen. James B. McPherson--July 22d 1864--Army of the Tennessee engaged, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690702/image-atlanta-tennessee-battleFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640688/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseSiege of Vicksburg--13, 15, & 17 Corps, Commanded by Gen. U.S. Grant, assisted by the Navy under Admiral Porter--Surrender…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691367/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-commanders-history-navyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day & Normandy battle poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640664/d-day-normandy-battle-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Shiloh - April 6th 1862 / Cosack & Co. Lith. Buffalo & Chicago.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689272/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640645/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Quingua, Phil. I., April 23, 1899, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690384/battle-quingua-phil-i-april-23-1899-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639544/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseBattle of New Orleans, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691184/battle-new-orleans-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641179/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Kenesaw Mountian [i.e., Mountain]--June 27, 1864--Union (Gen. Sherman, com.) ... Conf. (Gen. Johnston, Com.) ...…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690670/image-vintage-poster-keenesaw-mountain-battle-1864Free Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640701/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Wilson's Creek--Aug. 10, 1861--Union (Gen. Lyon) ... Conf. (Gen. McCulloch) ..., Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691342/image-vintage-poster-1861-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640708/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Stone River, Near Murfreesborough, Tenn.--Dec. 31, 62. Jan. 2-3, 1863--Union (Gen. Rosecrans) ... Conf. (Gen.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691368/image-vintage-poster-lithographs-public-domain-tennesseeFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640673/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseThe first battle between "iron" ships of warhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690874/the-first-battle-between-iron-ships-warFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640941/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseBattle of Mission [i.e., Missionary] Ridge, Nov. 25th, 1863 - presented with the compliments of the McCormick Harvesting…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690391/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640638/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Fort Donelson--Capture of Generals S.B. Buckner and his army, February 16th 1862, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691345/image-tennessee-battle-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseGen. J.E.B. Stuart's raid around McClellan, June 1862 / H.A. Ogden.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691387/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWar history poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseBattle of Spottsylvania--Engagements at Laurel Hill & NY River, Va. ... May 8 to 18, 1864., Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691320/image-virginia-vintage-poster-battleFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseBattle of the Wilderness--Desperate fight on the Orange C.H. Plank Road, near Todd's Tavern, May 6th, 1864, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691366/image-vintage-poster-virginia-lithographs-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640168/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Shiloh / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691323/battle-shiloh-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641259/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Lookout Mountain--November 24' 1863 - 4' & 14' Corps, Army of the Cumberland & Geary's Div. o. 12' Corps, & 11' &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690696/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-poster-tennesseeFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638991/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView licenseBattle of Port Hudson / J.O. Davidson ; Facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691338/image-prang-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license