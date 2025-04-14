rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, [New York] :…
Save
Edit Image
vintage postervintage lithographs public domainvintage illustration public domainabraham lincolnlithographartvintagepublic domain
Lincoln’s Legacy Facebook post template from original art illustration by George Peter Alexander Healy, editable design
Lincoln’s Legacy Facebook post template from original art illustration by George Peter Alexander Healy, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541469/image-art-vintage-furnitureView license
Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865
Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688827/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Blooming beauty poster template
Blooming beauty poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView license
Abraham Lincoln, born on Feb. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, martyred April 14th 1865
Abraham Lincoln, born on Feb. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, martyred April 14th 1865
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690595/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale blog banner template, editable text
Spring sale blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681108/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Abraham Lincoln. President of the United States, assassinated April 14th 1865 / engraved and published by John C. McRae, 105…
Abraham Lincoln. President of the United States, assassinated April 14th 1865 / engraved and published by John C. McRae, 105…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690462/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Hon. Abraham Lincoln, Republican candidate for the presidency, 1860 / Grozelier ; painted by Hicks ; lith. by L. Grozelier…
Hon. Abraham Lincoln, Republican candidate for the presidency, 1860 / Grozelier ; painted by Hicks ; lith. by L. Grozelier…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691110/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Hon. Abraham Lincoln,
Hon. Abraham Lincoln,
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689800/hon-abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
Abraham Lincoln, late president of the United states, assassinated April 14th, 1865
Abraham Lincoln, late president of the United states, assassinated April 14th, 1865
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690209/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
Abraham Lincoln, the martyr president, H.H. Lloyd & Co.
Abraham Lincoln, the martyr president, H.H. Lloyd & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686760/abraham-lincoln-the-martyr-president-hh-lloyd-coFree Image from public domain license
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license
For president, Abram Lincoln. For vice president, Hannibal Hamlin, Howard, H. C., [Philadephia : publisher not identified]…
For president, Abram Lincoln. For vice president, Hannibal Hamlin, Howard, H. C., [Philadephia : publisher not identified]…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688579/image-vintage-american-flag-illustration-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
[Abraham Lincoln, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
[Abraham Lincoln, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687946/image-oval-face-abraham-lincoln-queenFree Image from public domain license
Abraham Lincoln quote editable poster template
Abraham Lincoln quote editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23044312/abraham-lincoln-quote-editable-poster-templateView license
Wm. Harris, Jr. presents John Drinkwater's Abraham Lincoln
Wm. Harris, Jr. presents John Drinkwater's Abraham Lincoln
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648799/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen poster template
Jesus is risen poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView license
The Assassination of President Lincoln at Ford's Theatre, Washington D.C., April 14th, 1865
The Assassination of President Lincoln at Ford's Theatre, Washington D.C., April 14th, 1865
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7985308/image-person-newspaper-artFree Image from public domain license
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView license
Abraham Lincoln, Republican candidate for president of the United States
Abraham Lincoln, Republican candidate for president of the United States
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689783/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
[Abraham Lincoln, bust portrait, with beard], Strobridge & Co. Lith., printer
[Abraham Lincoln, bust portrait, with beard], Strobridge & Co. Lith., printer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687899/abraham-lincoln-bust-portrait-with-beard-strobridge-co-lith-printerFree Image from public domain license
Watermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Watermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Hon. Abraham Lincoln, Born in Kentucky, February 12, 1809, from Harper's Weekly, November 10, 1860
Hon. Abraham Lincoln, Born in Kentucky, February 12, 1809, from Harper's Weekly, November 10, 1860
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067039/image-vintage-public-domain-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain license
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Abraham Lincoln the martyr president
Abraham Lincoln the martyr president
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690762/abraham-lincoln-the-martyr-presidentFree Image from public domain license
Coconut market poster template, editable text and design
Coconut market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946587/coconut-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Abraham Lincoln
Abraham Lincoln
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845374/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music store poster template
Vintage music store poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView license
The Funeral of President Lincoln, New York, April 25th, 1865, Passing Union Square
The Funeral of President Lincoln, New York, April 25th, 1865, Passing Union Square
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7985755/image-horses-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Depression quote editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redon
Depression quote editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22101358/image-flower-face-artView license
Lincoln. A pattern for pen wiper / E.B. & E.C. Kellogg, 245 Main St. Hartford, Ct ; F.P. Whiting, 87 Fulton St. New York.
Lincoln. A pattern for pen wiper / E.B. & E.C. Kellogg, 245 Main St. Hartford, Ct ; F.P. Whiting, 87 Fulton St. New York.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690611/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Camping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Camping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723596/png-1910-beach-blank-spaceView license
Presidential campaign, 1864. Candidates for President and Vice-President of United States. Election, Tuesday, November 8…
Presidential campaign, 1864. Candidates for President and Vice-President of United States. Election, Tuesday, November 8…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690692/image-vintage-poster-vice-electionFree Image from public domain license
Vintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704342/vintage-sunset-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Abraham Lincoln's return home after his successful campaign for the Presidency of the United States, in October, 1860, Omaha…
Abraham Lincoln's return home after his successful campaign for the Presidency of the United States, in October, 1860, Omaha…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686793/image-abraham-lincoln-illustration-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license