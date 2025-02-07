rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Making the scrap book / copied by Louis Kurz, of the Chicago Lithographing Company, after Miss J. Oakley's beautiful cabinet…
Save
Edit Image
bookpublic domain posterslithographvintage postermakingposter womanscrap bookmaking art
Reading list Instagram post template, editable design
Reading list Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221657/reading-list-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Making the kite / copied by Louis Kurz, of the Chicago Lithographing Company, after Wm. Cogswell's painting., Kurz, Louis…
Making the kite / copied by Louis Kurz, of the Chicago Lithographing Company, after Wm. Cogswell's painting., Kurz, Louis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688521/image-public-domain-posters-kite-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Book list Facebook cover template, editable design
Book list Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228581/book-list-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license
Chicago in 1820
Chicago in 1820
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689798/chicago-1820Free Image from public domain license
Reading hobby Facebook story template, editable design
Reading hobby Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228605/reading-hobby-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Morning prayer, c1869 December 31.
Morning prayer, c1869 December 31.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687885/morning-prayer-c1869-december-31Free Image from public domain license
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license
Study. Girl carrying dish of berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Study. Girl carrying dish of berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689558/image-prang-co-vintage-poster-berriesFree Image from public domain license
Book club poster template, editable text and design
Book club poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001410/book-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Study. Girl seated on a mossy bank / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Study. Girl seated on a mossy bank / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688508/image-prang-humphrey-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
On the beach / F. Bridges 1879 ; after Miss F. Bridges, original in the possession of the publishers., L. Prang & Co.…
On the beach / F. Bridges 1879 ; after Miss F. Bridges, original in the possession of the publishers., L. Prang & Co.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688582/image-vintage-beach-poster-illustration-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
Battle of Mission [i.e., Missionary] Ridge, Nov. 25th, 1863 - presented with the compliments of the McCormick Harvesting…
Battle of Mission [i.e., Missionary] Ridge, Nov. 25th, 1863 - presented with the compliments of the McCormick Harvesting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690391/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
July 4, 1/2 rates Chicago & Eastern Illinois Railroad.
July 4, 1/2 rates Chicago & Eastern Illinois Railroad.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726096/image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain license
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Miss Maxine Elliott, Strobridge & Co. Lith.
Miss Maxine Elliott, Strobridge & Co. Lith.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691094/miss-maxine-elliott-strobridge-co-lithFree Image from public domain license
Girl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Girl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689871/png-art-legend-blackView license
"George Kleine presents the Cines photo drama Quo Vadis: Nero sings while Rome burns." Chromolithograph, motion picture…
"George Kleine presents the Cines photo drama Quo Vadis: Nero sings while Rome burns." Chromolithograph, motion picture…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666328/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Cat head woman poster template, Girl with a Pearl Earring remixed by rawpixel
Cat head woman poster template, Girl with a Pearl Earring remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7419543/imageView license
Battle of Shiloh - April 6th 1862 / Cosack & Co. Lith. Buffalo & Chicago.
Battle of Shiloh - April 6th 1862 / Cosack & Co. Lith. Buffalo & Chicago.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689272/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Reading list Instagram post template
Reading list Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13251034/reading-list-instagram-post-templateView license
Oddfellows record, c1875.
Oddfellows record, c1875.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689720/oddfellows-record-c1875Free Image from public domain license
Beauty essentials poster template, editable text and design
Beauty essentials poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721581/beauty-essentials-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Female bathers, no. 4, Kurz & Allison.
Female bathers, no. 4, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690668/female-bathers-no-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
[New York]
[New York]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687652/new-yorkFree Image from public domain license
Make friends poster template, editable text & design
Make friends poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9815958/make-friends-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Study. Barefoot boy picking berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Study. Barefoot boy picking berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690747/image-prang-co-barefoot-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490106/empowering-women-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Mortimer M. Theise presents Bonita
Mortimer M. Theise presents Bonita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649933/mortimer-theise-presents-bonitaFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The echo, Chicago, June 15, 1895
The echo, Chicago, June 15, 1895
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906589/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Astrology poster template, editable text & design
Astrology poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11244132/astrology-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Greater Shenandoah by Bronson Howard
The Greater Shenandoah by Bronson Howard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683081/the-greater-shenandoah-bronson-howardFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic gold woman poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic gold woman poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641595/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Spitz & Nathanson present When women love a play true to life.
Spitz & Nathanson present When women love a play true to life.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648678/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Reading textbooks Instagram post template
Reading textbooks Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735718/reading-textbooks-instagram-post-templateView license
Chicago Sunday tribune
Chicago Sunday tribune
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906014/chicago-sunday-tribuneFree Image from public domain license