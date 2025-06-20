rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Prize golden Hamburg grapes, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Save
Edit Image
l. prangpublic domainvintage posterartvintagegoldenillustrationvintage illustration
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Prize black Alicante grapes, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prize black Alicante grapes, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687956/prize-black-alicante-grapes-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView license
The prize piggies, L. Prang & Co., publisher
The prize piggies, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688585/the-prize-piggies-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
The prize piggies (1891) by L. Prang & Co., Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
The prize piggies (1891) by L. Prang & Co., Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627652/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Correggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Correggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690280/correggios-magdalena-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView license
Thistle, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Thistle, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688596/thistle-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Flowers of memory / E. Remington., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Flowers of memory / E. Remington., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688824/flowers-memory-remington-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
[Nasturtiums], L. Prang & Co., publisher
[Nasturtiums], L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687744/nasturtiums-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Flowers] / [after] E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
[Flowers] / [after] E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687839/flowers-after-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890073/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Autumn leaves, no. two, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Autumn leaves, no. two, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688358/autumn-leaves-no-two-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Baptism invitation template
Baptism invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView license
Lobster, eggs, celery, etc. / after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Lobster, eggs, celery, etc. / after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687947/lobster-eggs-celery-etc-after-rd-wilkie-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367836/image-baseball-person-sportsView license
Balm and spirea / [after] E.T.F., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Balm and spirea / [after] E.T.F., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687771/balm-and-spirea-after-etf-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Christening celebration invitation template
Christening celebration invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView license
Skating / Hy Sandham ; aquarelle print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Skating / Hy Sandham ; aquarelle print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689186/skating-sandham-aquarelle-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
The Death of Columbus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
The Death of Columbus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691391/the-death-columbus-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738434/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 10. The Lord is risen, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 10. The Lord is risen, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689553/prangs-floral-mottoes-no-10-the-lord-risen-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 6. Be faithful, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 6. Be faithful, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689475/prangs-floral-mottoes-no-faithful-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Let it snow editable greeting card template
Let it snow editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16559909/let-snow-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 44. And there shall be night there, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 44. And there shall be night there, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688461/image-prang-vintage-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license
History of life poster template
History of life poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138711/history-life-poster-templateView license
Pink and its parts, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Pink and its parts, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688625/pink-and-its-parts-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Creativity & art poster template, editable text and design
Creativity & art poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528655/creativity-art-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Man playing a lute], L. Prang & Co., publisher
[Man playing a lute], L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690749/man-playing-lute-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Flower shop poster template, editable text and design
Flower shop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482229/flower-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mounted panel no. 215, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Mounted panel no. 215, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689533/mounted-panel-no-215-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cardinal flower / E.T.F. ; after Mrs. E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Cardinal flower / E.T.F. ; after Mrs. E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687725/cardinal-flower-etf-after-mrs-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license