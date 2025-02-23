rawpixel
Study of sheep / F. Brissot ; Brissot., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Winter / JMazzanovich ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690686/winter-jmazzanovich-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Autumn / JM [monogram] ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690625/autumn-monogram-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView license
Spring / JMazzanovich ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688359/spring-jmazzanovich-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
[Sleighs pulled by horses running through snow] / F.M. Lamb., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690695/image-prang-running-horseFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView license
Study. Girl seated on a mossy bank / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688508/image-prang-humphrey-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Study. Girl carrying dish of berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689558/image-prang-co-vintage-poster-berriesFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Baby in trouble, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691137/baby-trouble-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas social story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15789025/merry-christmas-social-story-templateView license
Sheridan's ride / Thulstrup ; facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690616/sheridans-ride-thulstrup-facsimile-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16523364/happy-holidays-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
Doves / by A. Miessner., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690754/doves-miessner-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Sheep & lamb Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559951/sheep-lamb-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The flowers in her hair / J.G. Brown ; Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691138/the-flowers-her-hair-jg-brown-collier-lith-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Sheep products poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118470/sheep-products-poster-templateView license
Battle of Shiloh / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691323/battle-shiloh-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Sheep & lamb Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9810784/sheep-lamb-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Prang's progressive studies in water-color painting, Part II - advanced studies, No. 5 / Will S. Robinson 85., L. Prang &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690743/image-prang-vintage-poster-advancedFree Image from public domain license
Sheep & lamb social story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9811307/sheep-lamb-social-story-template-editable-textView license
Prang's progressive studies in water-color painting, Part II - advanced studies, No. 1 / Will S. Robinson., L. Prang & Co.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688470/image-prang-sailboat-painting-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Sheep & lamb poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867956/sheep-lamb-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mounted panel no. 215, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689533/mounted-panel-no-215-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Sheep & lamb blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9811310/sheep-lamb-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Study. Barefoot boy picking berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690747/image-prang-co-barefoot-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Sheep & lamb Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451925/sheep-lamb-instagram-post-templateView license
["In June" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a mother holding an infant beneath…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690739/image-vintage-mother-prang-co-posterFree Image from public domain license
Sheep products Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786840/sheep-products-instagram-post-templateView license
In June / by G.H. McCord., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688395/june-gh-mccord-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Cute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002503/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView license
[Cutting wood in winter] / [W?] Harring, chr., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689484/cutting-wood-winter-w-harring-chr-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Sheep & lamb poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117819/sheep-lamb-poster-templateView license
Correggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690280/correggios-magdalena-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Animal welfare Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9810782/animal-welfare-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Battle of Antietam / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688716/battle-antietam-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license