Gray wolf - Canis lupus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gray rabbit - Lepus sylvaticus / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Common harbor seal - Phoca vitulina linn, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Horses. 1. Race horse. 2. Cart horse. 3. Pony, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Domestic pig, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Indian rhinoceros. Rhinoceros unicornis linn / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
1. Jumping mouse. 2. White footed mouse. 3. Meadow mouse. 4. Brown rat, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Moose. European elk. Alces malchis, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Editable old school tattoo design element set
Sea lion. Eumetopias stelleri. Male, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Watercolor nature galaxy design element set, editable design
Common skunk - Mephitis mephitica / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Protect rainforest poster template, editable design
North American porcupine - Erethizon dorsatus / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Sales commission Instagram post template, editable text
Woodchuck - Arctomys monax / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Money management Instagram post template, editable text
1. & 2. Red bat. Lasiurus noveboracensis 3. & 4. Little brown bat. Vespertillo subulatus. Figs. 2. & 4. Position in repose…
Editable old school tattoo design element set
Rocky Mountain goat. Aplocerus montanus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Portal door through nature fantasy remix, editable design
Mormon maimon gray, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Endangered species day Instagram post template, editable text
1. Wilson's snipe. Gallinago wilsoni bon. 2. American woodcock. Philohela minor gray, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Protect our wildlife Instagram post template, editable text
Gray squirrel, Northern gray, Sciurus migratorius, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Werewolf festival Instagram post template, editable text
Golden eagle, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Editable polygon animal design element set
Domestic sheep, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Rock music album cover template
Wild turkey, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Retro collage of a woman with surreal features on a vintage backdrop editable design
1. Night hawk. 2. Whip-poor-will, L. Prang & Co., publisher
