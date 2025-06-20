Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage postervintageposterartpublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationphotoHarry C. Franck as Joseph BalsamoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 894 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6670 x 8949 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseView of the Alpeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8135192/view-the-alpesFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJoseph Trullierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8221498/joseph-trullierFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseThe Delights of Summerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8124557/the-delights-summerFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFirst View of Mount Ceniahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8147443/first-view-mount-ceniaFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseFirst View Close to Nicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8127087/first-view-close-niceFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseSimon François Ravenethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8132709/simon-francois-ravenetFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseSt. Josephs Catholic Church, Albany, N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690142/st-josephs-catholic-church-albany-nyFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDesign for a Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8212715/design-for-maceFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseHarry Hall, "Parole"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688802/harry-hall-paroleFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSaint Rochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8137295/saint-rochFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLouis-Joseph de Lorraine, duc de Guise, as a Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8208188/louis-joseph-lorraine-duc-guise-childFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseDesign for a Monumental Fountainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8143397/design-for-monumental-fountainFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseSuite de Vases Composée dans le Goût de l'Antique...https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8135232/suite-vases-composee-dans-gout-lantiqueFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseThe Bathershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8137875/the-bathersFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBridge in Romehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8131610/bridge-romeFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseTitle-page from Pelbartus de Temesvarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8279216/title-page-from-pelbartus-temesvarFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSaint John the Baptist in the Deserthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8101967/saint-john-the-baptist-the-desertFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseHappy Fishinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8138588/happy-fishingFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Beautiful Morninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123567/the-beautiful-morningFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView licenseCoastal View of a Port City in the Levanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8131671/coastal-view-port-city-the-levantFree Image from public domain license