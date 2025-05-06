Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage bearillustration public domain wolfwolf illustrationantelope illustrationvintage wolfbear illustrationvintage posterwolf posterWild animals no. 28View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 946 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6884 x 8731 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor nature galaxy design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239474/watercolor-nature-galaxy-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseTimber Wolf, Coyote and Dingo from The book of dogs (1919) by Louis Agassiz Fuertes and Ernest Harold Bayneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16596270/image-dog-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal plush doll element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15006564/animal-plush-doll-element-set-editable-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5936019/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseWolf howling coyote nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661937/wolf-howling-coyote-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseVintage animal illustrations. Digitally enhanced from our own 1900 edition of The Great and Small Game of India, Burma, &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6196984/image-vintage-public-domain-artFree Image from public domain licenseProtect rainforest poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17137772/protect-rainforest-poster-template-editable-designView licenseFox and the moon (1892) vintage Japanese print by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661042/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAlpine Ibex wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661109/alpine-ibex-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licensePrairie wolves (1830-1835). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690907/image-arts-public-domain-wolfFree Image from public domain licenseEditable polygon animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15224974/editable-polygon-animal-design-element-setView licenseJapanese wolf and the moon (1892) vintage woodblock print by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661164/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElk wildlife animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661955/elk-wildlife-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseBear Hunt (1545) by Augustin Hirschvogelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9999470/bear-hunt-1545-augustin-hirschvogelFree Image from public domain licenseElk wildlife antler animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661465/elk-wildlife-antler-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView license[Decorative fretwork design of coach pulled by a wolf]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689934/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal wildlife forest double exposure design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15775853/editable-animal-wildlife-forest-double-exposure-design-element-setView licenseLittle Red Riding Hood (1919), vintage illustration by Elizabeth Tyler. Original public domain image from Digital…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230247/image-person-art-forestsFree Image from public domain licenseWalking animal character, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13691020/walking-animal-character-editable-design-element-setView licenseMoose and wolves a narrow escape., Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689080/moose-and-wolves-narrow-escape-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseCute animal birthday party cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531487/cute-animal-birthday-party-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseStudy of a Dog (late 1870s) by Auguste Giraudon s Artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047147/study-dog-late-1870s-auguste-giraudon-artistFree Image from public domain licenseClimate change 3D remix, editable sustainability designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191577/climate-change-remix-editable-sustainability-designView licenseWilde dieren (c. 1820 - 1843) by Hermann van der Moolen, K Braun en Fr Schneider, dr C Wolf and Sohn and anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13780000/image-paper-cat-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseDouble exposure wildlife animal set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15117193/double-exposure-wildlife-animal-set-editable-design-elementView licenseGray wolf - Canis lupus, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688591/gray-wolf-canis-lupus-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable shopping animal character craft collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15239290/editable-shopping-animal-character-craft-collage-design-element-setView licenseA red deer stag rutting on a hill by Balmoral Castle. Colour reproduction of a wood engraving after J Wolf, 1863.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13953104/image-horse-art-woodFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal wildlife forest double exposure design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15774174/editable-animal-wildlife-forest-double-exposure-design-element-setView licensePor el zoo de Buenos Aires. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3371708/free-photo-image-animal-antelope-canineFree Image from public domain licenseanimal forest double exposure art set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15138785/animal-forest-double-exposure-art-set-editable-design-elementView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6067740/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable polygon animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15225262/editable-polygon-animal-design-element-setView licenseAnimal fur texture background. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4026748/photo-image-background-texture-brownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable polygon animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15225085/editable-polygon-animal-design-element-setView licenseRed-Ridinghood and the wolfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688768/red-ridinghood-and-the-wolfFree Image from public domain licenseCute animal birthday party cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531513/cute-animal-birthday-party-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseAnimal fur texture background. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4026747/photo-image-background-texture-brownFree Image from public domain licenseanimal forest double exposure art set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15138752/animal-forest-double-exposure-art-set-editable-design-elementView licenseReynard the Fox: The Freeing of the Wolf and the Bear by Allart van Everdingenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9698801/reynard-the-fox-the-freeing-the-wolf-and-the-bear-allart-van-everdingenFree Image from public domain license