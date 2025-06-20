Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterhomevintagecoalartillustrationpublic domainvintage illustrationDon't go home until you see the celebrated Dubuque soft coal burnerView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 870 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7262 x 10013 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLight consumes coal poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licenseDubuque Altar Mfg Co., Dubuque, Iowa (1910). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614892/image-paper-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseFactory pollution poster template, rail logistics designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7492766/imageView licenseFrom the rising until the setting of the sun, the name of the Lord be praisedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689287/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license"Don't touch my flag!"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688201/dont-touch-flagFree Image from public domain licenseSummer bbq poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572130/summer-bbq-poster-templateView licenseJay Eye Seehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690362/jay-eye-seeFree Image from public domain licenseSummer bbq poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572132/summer-bbq-poster-templateView licenseBelieve it or not, some people don't give you your money back when you lose, premium bonds, you never lose your stake moneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690058/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license"Don't be afraid" [Little boy with a sailor's coat and hat holding a dog under each arm]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689191/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license[Vignettes of harness racing, jockeys and portraits of the horses George Kinney, Tremont, Maude S., and Jay Eye See]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690859/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseNo. 4-Panorama o the fashionable shopping and retail districts as the camera sees [them], from the top of the Fairmount Hotelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688813/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710981/ancient-art-exhibitionView licenseIs he going or coming? To the ball park he wends his way to see the game on "bloomer day."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689614/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant portrait poster mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21006802/elegant-portrait-poster-mockup-customizable-designView licenseThe interior of a pharmaceutical or chemical laboratory, with two long benches in the centre, glass-fronted cabinets and a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14013337/photo-image-person-technology-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage furniture collection poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374818/vintage-furniture-collection-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThine eyes shall see the king in his beauty, they shall behold the land that is very far off, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688487/image-vintage-prang-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain licenseDream home poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829223/dream-home-poster-templateView licensePoster for the première of Jules Massenet's Don César de Bazan, published by G[eorges]. Hartmann, printed by Imp. Lemercier…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666801/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy autumn poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10099384/happy-autumn-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe interior of a pharmaceutical or chemical laboratory, with two long benches in the centre, glass-fronted cabinets and a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13997493/photo-image-living-room-fireplace-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy autumn poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10102550/happy-autumn-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCandlestick (12th century) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154293/candlestick-12th-century-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseHome poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829228/home-poster-templateView licensePioneer home of Abraham Lincolnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689330/pioneer-home-abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseStaycation poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10102500/staycation-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHome in the countryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688174/home-the-countryFree Image from public domain licenseIkebana decor editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908544/ikebana-decor-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseNational military home, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690293/national-military-home-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseWall art poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10117726/wall-art-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGod bless our home, c1885 Aug. 15.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689890/god-bless-our-home-c1885-aug-15Free Image from public domain licenseDream home poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10102524/dream-home-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA home in the countryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688573/home-the-countryFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseHomehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689262/homeFree Image from public domain license