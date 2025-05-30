rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Domestic pig, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Save
Edit Image
pigpig vintage illustrationillustration pigl. prang & co.skullsvintage postervintage pigpublic domain pig
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woodchuck - Arctomys monax / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Woodchuck - Arctomys monax / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688660/woodchuck-arctomys-monax-ek-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView license
Indian rhinoceros. Rhinoceros unicornis linn / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Indian rhinoceros. Rhinoceros unicornis linn / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688661/indian-rhinoceros-rhinoceros-unicornis-linn-ek-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Gray rabbit - Lepus sylvaticus / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Gray rabbit - Lepus sylvaticus / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688628/gray-rabbit-lepus-sylvaticus-ek-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Common harbor seal - Phoca vitulina linn, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Common harbor seal - Phoca vitulina linn, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689466/common-harbor-seal-phoca-vitulina-linn-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView license
Common skunk - Mephitis mephitica / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Common skunk - Mephitis mephitica / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688390/common-skunk-mephitis-mephitica-ek-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Moose. European elk. Alces malchis, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Moose. European elk. Alces malchis, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688724/moose-european-elk-alces-malchis-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Horses. 1. Race horse. 2. Cart horse. 3. Pony, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Horses. 1. Race horse. 2. Cart horse. 3. Pony, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688306/horses-race-horse-cart-horse-pony-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
US navy recruiting poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
US navy recruiting poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719421/png-america-american-artView license
North American porcupine - Erethizon dorsatus / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
North American porcupine - Erethizon dorsatus / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689598/north-american-porcupine-erethizon-dorsatus-ek-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Gray wolf - Canis lupus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Gray wolf - Canis lupus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688591/gray-wolf-canis-lupus-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable text & design
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116535/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
1. Jumping mouse. 2. White footed mouse. 3. Meadow mouse. 4. Brown rat, L. Prang & Co., publisher
1. Jumping mouse. 2. White footed mouse. 3. Meadow mouse. 4. Brown rat, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689457/image-brown-rat-public-domain-mice-prangFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890073/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Domestic sheep, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Domestic sheep, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688653/domestic-sheep-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable text and design
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514465/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Rocky Mountain goat. Aplocerus montanus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Rocky Mountain goat. Aplocerus montanus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688665/rocky-mountain-goat-aplocerus-montanus-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Baptism invitation template
Baptism invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView license
Sea lion. Eumetopias stelleri. Male, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Sea lion. Eumetopias stelleri. Male, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688721/sea-lion-eumetopias-stelleri-male-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Magic hourglass poster template, editable text and design
Magic hourglass poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918542/magic-hourglass-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
1. & 2. Red bat. Lasiurus noveboracensis 3. & 4. Little brown bat. Vespertillo subulatus. Figs. 2. & 4. Position in repose…
1. & 2. Red bat. Lasiurus noveboracensis 3. & 4. Little brown bat. Vespertillo subulatus. Figs. 2. & 4. Position in repose…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688510/image-bat-skulls-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Mystical world poster template, editable text and design
Mystical world poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918587/mystical-world-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The prize piggies, L. Prang & Co., publisher
The prize piggies, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688585/the-prize-piggies-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Movie poster template editable design
Movie poster template editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14718310/movie-poster-template-editable-designView license
The prize piggies (1891) by L. Prang & Co., Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
The prize piggies (1891) by L. Prang & Co., Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627652/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Life and death poster template, editable vintage photography design
Life and death poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21303912/life-and-death-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Wild turkey, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Wild turkey, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687945/wild-turkey-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Pet store & care poster template
Pet store & care poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13196354/pet-store-care-poster-templateView license
Canada lynx - Lynx Canadensis, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Canada lynx - Lynx Canadensis, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688509/canada-lynx-lynx-canadensis-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Christening celebration invitation template
Christening celebration invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView license
Base ball / aquarelle print, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Base ball / aquarelle print, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689015/base-ball-aquarelle-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738434/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Yellow-billed cuckoo, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Yellow-billed cuckoo, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689460/yellow-billed-cuckoo-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license