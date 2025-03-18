Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagejewelsvintage postervintage jewelsjewel illustrationvintage illustration public domainantique jewel illustrationreampublic domain jewel illustrationCanaries & jewels / Marston Ream 1874.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 911 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6612 x 5017 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHanami festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460448/hanami-festival-poster-templateView licenseDessert no. 3 / C.P. Ream., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689017/dessert-no-cp-ream-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseMount Fuji poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460489/mount-fuji-poster-templateView licenseDessert no. 4 / C.P. Ream, 1870., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689093/dessert-no-cp-ream-1870-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseCanary bird cagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689377/canary-bird-cageFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty logo poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14801390/beauty-logo-poster-template-editable-designView licenseStreet view, Bangor, Maine by Charles L Marstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14295851/street-view-bangor-maine-charles-marstonFree Image from public domain licenseRoyal queen crown element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002939/royal-queen-crown-element-set-editable-designView licenseBangor Sir Knights by Charles L Marstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14295094/bangor-sir-knights-charles-marstonFree Image from public domain licenseRoyal queen crown element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002972/royal-queen-crown-element-set-editable-designView licensePartial eclipse of the Moon, observed October 24, 1874https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687737/image-moon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable emerald crown design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212836/editable-emerald-crown-design-element-setView licenseE. Butterick & Co.'s report of New York fashions. Spring & summer 1874https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690827/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable emerald crown design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212587/editable-emerald-crown-design-element-setView licenseLower Yellowstone range / Moran, 1874., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691384/lower-yellowstone-range-moran-1874-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable emerald crown design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212598/editable-emerald-crown-design-element-setView licenseMain Street, Winter, Bangor, Maine by Charles L Marstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14295084/main-street-winter-bangor-maine-charles-marstonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable crown design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182779/editable-crown-design-element-setView licenseRichard Redgrave, C.B., Hon. Retired R.A.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7952442/richard-redgrave-cb-hon-retired-raFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseCantley: Wherries Waiting for the Turn of the Tide by Peter Henry Emerson and Sampson Low Marston Searle and Rivingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706837/photo-image-grass-scenery-plantFree Image from public domain licenseRoyal queen crown element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002982/royal-queen-crown-element-set-editable-designView licenseThe grand Republican balloon, intended to convey the army of England from the Gallic shore, for the purpose of exchanging…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688166/image-art-vintage-balloonFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePoling the Marsh Hay by Peter Henry Emerson and Sampson Low Marston Searle and Rivington with T F Goodallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9713457/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable emerald crown design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212561/editable-emerald-crown-design-element-setView licenseKatsushika Hokusai's peonies and canary (1834) vintage woodblock print. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661130/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable crown design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182512/editable-crown-design-element-setView licenseFootbridge Near Chingford by Peter Henry Emerson, Izaak Walton and Sampson Low Marston Searle and Rivingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9695910/photo-image-art-flood-buildingFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCacalia Kleinia (Canary Islands Candle Plant) from Histoire des Plantes Grasses (1799) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2350420/free-illustration-image-redoute-cactus-botanicalFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe jeweler's card, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690068/the-jewelers-card-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licensePremium gems Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022418/premium-gems-instagram-post-templateView licenseSaucer with Rich Enameled Ground and Medallion Representing the Goddess Kounin by Jules Jacquemart and Ampson Low Marston…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9716321/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGreat horned owl. Bubo virginianus bon (1874) by L. Prang & Co., Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627659/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, original art illustration from Charles Martin, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23569752/image-star-galaxy-butterflyView licenseEuphorbia Canariensis Image from Histoire des Plantes Grasses (1799) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Original from Biodiversity…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2096229/canary-island-spurgeFree Image from public domain license