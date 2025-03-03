rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The birthplace of Ulysses S. Grant. Point Pleasant, Ohio
Save
Edit Image
ohiopublic domainulyssesvintage posterulysses grantvintage illustrationsartvintage
New streetwear poster template, editable text and design
New streetwear poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11698477/new-streetwear-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hearth and Home
Hearth and Home
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7982558/hearth-and-homeFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife poster template
Wildlife poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887415/wildlife-poster-templateView license
Re-Construction, or "A White Man's Govenment"
Re-Construction, or "A White Man's Govenment"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7982351/re-construction-white-mans-govenmentFree Image from public domain license
Art auction Instagram post template, editable text
Art auction Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622856/art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fate of the Radical Party
Fate of the Radical Party
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186302/fate-the-radical-partyFree Image from public domain license
Hello summer poster template
Hello summer poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887394/hello-summer-poster-templateView license
[Ulysses S. Grant]
[Ulysses S. Grant]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690615/ulysses-grantFree Image from public domain license
All we have is now poster template, editable text and design
All we have is now poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966241/all-have-now-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Major General Ulysses S. Grant]
[Major General Ulysses S. Grant]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691343/major-general-ulysses-grantFree Image from public domain license
Books Instagram post template, editable text
Books Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11276264/books-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lieut. Genl. Ulysses S. Grant: General in Chief of the armies of the United States, Currier & Ives.
Lieut. Genl. Ulysses S. Grant: General in Chief of the armies of the United States, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690017/image-currier-ives-united-states-army-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
[General Ulysses S. Grant, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly right, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821…
[General Ulysses S. Grant, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly right, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688493/image-queen-general-grant-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic wings Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Aesthetic wings Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8865729/aesthetic-wings-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Tomb of General Ulysses S. Grant, Riverside Drive, New York City / Grant Wright, 1897.
Tomb of General Ulysses S. Grant, Riverside Drive, New York City / Grant Wright, 1897.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691305/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic wings Instagram story template, editable text & design
Aesthetic wings Instagram story template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8866120/aesthetic-wings-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView license
An Impending Catastrophe
An Impending Catastrophe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7986022/impending-catastropheFree Image from public domain license
Spread your wings Instagram story template, editable text & design
Spread your wings Instagram story template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8866052/spread-your-wings-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView license
Augustin de Thou, president au Parlement
Augustin de Thou, president au Parlement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8234030/augustin-thou-president-parlementFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic wings blog banner template, editable text & design
Aesthetic wings blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8866119/aesthetic-wings-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
The Forum Romanum, or Campo Vaccino, from the Capitol, with the Arch of Septimius in the foreground left, Temple of Vespian…
The Forum Romanum, or Campo Vaccino, from the Capitol, with the Arch of Septimius in the foreground left, Temple of Vespian…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8125762/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Easy auto loans Instagram post template
Easy auto loans Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14072667/easy-auto-loans-instagram-post-templateView license
The Capitol and the steps of S. Maria in Aracoeli (Veduta del Romano Camipidoglio con scalinata che va alla chiesa d'Araceli)
The Capitol and the steps of S. Maria in Aracoeli (Veduta del Romano Camipidoglio con scalinata che va alla chiesa d'Araceli)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8125758/image-person-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Spread your wings Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Spread your wings Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8865726/spread-your-wings-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
The Head of Cyrus brought to Queen Tomyris
The Head of Cyrus brought to Queen Tomyris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8167224/the-head-cyrus-brought-queen-tomyrisFree Image from public domain license
Spread your wings blog banner template, editable text & design
Spread your wings blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8866050/spread-your-wings-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Ulysses S. Grant, Lieutenant-General, U.S.A. / F. Gutekunst, ... Philada.
Ulysses S. Grant, Lieutenant-General, U.S.A. / F. Gutekunst, ... Philada.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294119/ulysses-grant-lieutenant-general-usa-gutekunst-philadaFree Image from public domain license
New streetwear Facebook post template, editable design
New streetwear Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9766520/new-streetwear-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
The Piazza di Spagna (Veduta di Piazza di Spagna)
The Piazza di Spagna (Veduta di Piazza di Spagna)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8146414/the-piazza-spagna-veduta-piazza-spagnaFree Image from public domain license
American Gothic mixed media, Grant Wood's artwork remixed by rawpixel
American Gothic mixed media, Grant Wood's artwork remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7425641/imageView license
General Ulysses S. Grant: events of his military career around the central portrait. Chromolithograph after Tholstrup, ca.…
General Ulysses S. Grant: events of his military career around the central portrait. Chromolithograph after Tholstrup, ca.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13963557/image-horse-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Metamorphosis Instagram story template, editable text & design
Metamorphosis Instagram story template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8866509/metamorphosis-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView license
Hadrian's Villa: The Canopus (Avanzi del Tempio Dio Canopo nella Villa Adriana in Tivoli)
Hadrian's Villa: The Canopus (Avanzi del Tempio Dio Canopo nella Villa Adriana in Tivoli)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8132305/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Metamorphosis blog banner template, editable text & design
Metamorphosis blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8866506/metamorphosis-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
View of the Temple of Cybele in the Piazza of the Bocca della Verità (Veduta del Tempio di Cibele a Piazza della Bocca della…
View of the Temple of Cybele in the Piazza of the Bocca della Verità (Veduta del Tempio di Cibele a Piazza della Bocca della…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139815/image-art-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Metamorphosis Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Metamorphosis Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8865730/metamorphosis-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
General Ulysses S. Grant, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly right, in oval (1865-1870). Original from the Library…
General Ulysses S. Grant, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly right, in oval (1865-1870). Original from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691028/image-art-public-domain-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Hello summer, Instagram post template, editable design
Hello summer, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004468/hello-summer-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of one of Cornelis de Vos' children (probably), seated in a baby chair
Portrait of one of Cornelis de Vos' children (probably), seated in a baby chair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8133269/portrait-one-cornelis-vos-children-probably-seated-baby-chairFree Image from public domain license