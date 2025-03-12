Edit ImageCrop19SaveSaveEdit Imagebaseballvintage baseballmainewednesdayvintage baseball posterpublic domain posterslithographvintage advertising posterBiddeford vs. Brockton Granite St. grounds, Wednesday, May 27 / / Printed at the Biddeford Journal office.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 538 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5280 x 11772 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5280 x 11772 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCooking school poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713249/png-adult-education-art-bakingView licenseBiddefords vs. Portlands Granite St. grounds, Biddeford, Saturday, May 16th / / Printed at the Biddeford Journal office.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688682/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSports club poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBiddeford vs. Portland Granite St. grounds, Saturday, May 30th / / Printed at the Biddeford Journal office.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688830/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLadies night poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8843043/ladies-night-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseBiddefords vs. Portlands Granite St. grounds, Biddeford, Friday, May 22 / / Printed at the Biddeford Journal office.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687958/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367836/image-baseball-person-sportsView licenseGoing for him, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690274/going-for-him-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseAsh Wednesday service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12676132/ash-wednesday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThis man was talked to death, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690031/this-man-was-talked-death-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licensePink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView license[Full sheet base ball poster no. 281], Calvert Lithographing Co. (Detroit, Mich.), copyright claimanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687910/image-baseball-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23362171/image-baseball-person-sportsView license"A sure horse for the first money", Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686813/sure-horse-for-the-first-money-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseHoly week poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602854/holy-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTrotting stallion Mambrino Champion owned by M.F. Foote, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688917/trotting-stallion-mambrino-champion-owned-mf-foote-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseTaxi discount deals Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667723/taxi-discount-deals-instagram-post-templateView licenseJohn Ward, Retired, New York, from the Mayo's Cut Plug Baseball series (N300)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7881376/john-ward-retired-new-york-from-the-mayos-cut-plug-baseball-series-n300Free Image from public domain licenseHoly week poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745854/holy-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMaine, from Flags of the States and Territories (N11) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918579/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620067/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJohn Ward, 2nd Base, New York, from Mayo's Cut Plug Baseball series (N300)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7881265/john-ward-2nd-base-new-york-from-mayos-cut-plug-baseball-series-n300Free Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11998994/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Princeton University woman baseball player] / Louise Clarke.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688864/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowering women poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490106/empowering-women-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe racing King salvator, mile record 1:35 1/2: by Prince Charlie Dam Salina by Lexington, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690579/image-currier-ives-lexington-cameronFree Image from public domain licenseLadies night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868978/ladies-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaine, from Flags of the States and Territories (N11) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612128/image-ginter-graphic-public-domain-maine-1800-1888Free Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8224141/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseThis man was talked to death (1873), vintage illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9406463/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseLadies night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945813/ladies-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Iron Man" McGinnity N.Y. National League Baseball Teamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691254/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball competition Facebook story template, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8395951/baseball-competition-facebook-story-template-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseJohn Morrell, Baseball Player, 1st Baseman, Boston, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921555/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232751/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJohn Morrell, 1st Baseman, Boston, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931610/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945991/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCharles S. Abbey, Center Field, Washington, from Mayo's Cut Plug Baseball series (N300)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7881308/image-baseball-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSports equipment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900755/sports-equipment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGame birds of America. Snipe (Scolopax Wilsonii) / H.M. Clay 1861.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690454/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license