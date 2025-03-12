rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Biddefords vs. Portlands Granite St. grounds, Biddeford, Saturday, May 16th / / Printed at the Biddeford Journal office.
Save
Edit Image
baseballvintage baseballvintage advertisementmainevintage postervintage baseball posterclaylithograph
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Biddeford vs. Portland Granite St. grounds, Saturday, May 30th / / Printed at the Biddeford Journal office.
Biddeford vs. Portland Granite St. grounds, Saturday, May 30th / / Printed at the Biddeford Journal office.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688830/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367836/image-baseball-person-sportsView license
Biddefords vs. Portlands Granite St. grounds, Biddeford, Friday, May 22 / / Printed at the Biddeford Journal office.
Biddefords vs. Portlands Granite St. grounds, Biddeford, Friday, May 22 / / Printed at the Biddeford Journal office.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687958/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView license
Biddeford vs. Brockton Granite St. grounds, Wednesday, May 27 / / Printed at the Biddeford Journal office.
Biddeford vs. Brockton Granite St. grounds, Wednesday, May 27 / / Printed at the Biddeford Journal office.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688675/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
Summer collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23362171/image-baseball-person-sportsView license
[Full sheet base ball poster no. 281], Calvert Lithographing Co. (Detroit, Mich.), copyright claimant
[Full sheet base ball poster no. 281], Calvert Lithographing Co. (Detroit, Mich.), copyright claimant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687910/image-baseball-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Baseball lessons poster template, editable text and design
Baseball lessons poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504381/baseball-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
John Ward, Retired, New York, from the Mayo's Cut Plug Baseball series (N300)
John Ward, Retired, New York, from the Mayo's Cut Plug Baseball series (N300)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7881376/john-ward-retired-new-york-from-the-mayos-cut-plug-baseball-series-n300Free Image from public domain license
Baseball poster template
Baseball poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14398150/baseball-poster-templateView license
John Ward, 2nd Base, New York, from Mayo's Cut Plug Baseball series (N300)
John Ward, 2nd Base, New York, from Mayo's Cut Plug Baseball series (N300)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7881265/john-ward-2nd-base-new-york-from-mayos-cut-plug-baseball-series-n300Free Image from public domain license
Baseball poster template
Baseball poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12991267/baseball-poster-templateView license
Maine, from Flags of the States and Territories (N11) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Maine, from Flags of the States and Territories (N11) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918579/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Baseball poster template
Baseball poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14398261/baseball-poster-templateView license
Maine, from Flags of the States and Territories (N11) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
Maine, from Flags of the States and Territories (N11) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612128/image-ginter-graphic-public-domain-maine-1800-1888Free Image from public domain license
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620067/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Going for him, Currier & Ives.
Going for him, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690274/going-for-him-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11998994/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
This man was talked to death, Currier & Ives.
This man was talked to death, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690031/this-man-was-talked-death-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490106/empowering-women-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The racing King salvator, mile record 1:35 1/2: by Prince Charlie Dam Salina by Lexington, Currier & Ives.
The racing King salvator, mile record 1:35 1/2: by Prince Charlie Dam Salina by Lexington, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690579/image-currier-ives-lexington-cameronFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable collage remix design
Baseball Instagram post template, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8224141/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-collage-remix-designView license
"A sure horse for the first money", Currier & Ives.
"A sure horse for the first money", Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686813/sure-horse-for-the-first-money-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Baseball competition Facebook story template, editable collage remix design
Baseball competition Facebook story template, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8395951/baseball-competition-facebook-story-template-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Trotting stallion Mambrino Champion owned by M.F. Foote, Currier & Ives.
Trotting stallion Mambrino Champion owned by M.F. Foote, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688917/trotting-stallion-mambrino-champion-owned-mf-foote-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232751/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
[Princeton University woman baseball player] / Louise Clarke.
[Princeton University woman baseball player] / Louise Clarke.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688864/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945991/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
John Morrell, Baseball Player, 1st Baseman, Boston, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
John Morrell, Baseball Player, 1st Baseman, Boston, from World's Champions, Series 2 (N29) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921555/image-baseball-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sports equipment Instagram post template, editable text
Sports equipment Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900755/sports-equipment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Charles S. Abbey, Center Field, Washington, from Mayo's Cut Plug Baseball series (N300)
Charles S. Abbey, Center Field, Washington, from Mayo's Cut Plug Baseball series (N300)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7881308/image-baseball-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Baseball poster template, editable text and design
Baseball poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504328/baseball-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
John Morrell, 1st Baseman, Boston, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
John Morrell, 1st Baseman, Boston, from World's Champions, Second Series (N43) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931610/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Book club poster template, editable text and design
Book club poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001410/book-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
This man was talked to death (1873), vintage illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
This man was talked to death (1873), vintage illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9406463/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Baseball game blog banner template, editable collage remix
Baseball game blog banner template, editable collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8396134/baseball-game-blog-banner-template-editable-collage-remixView license
"Iron Man" McGinnity N.Y. National League Baseball Team
"Iron Man" McGinnity N.Y. National League Baseball Team
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691254/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage baseball tryout poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage baseball tryout poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636330/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView license
Game birds of America. Woodcock (Scolopax Minor) / H.M. Clay 1861.
Game birds of America. Woodcock (Scolopax Minor) / H.M. Clay 1861.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690459/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license