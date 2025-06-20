Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain postervintage posterposterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationCamilleView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 495 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3655 x 8863 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3655 x 8863 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license[Woman in pearl dress]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691319/woman-pearl-dressFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSociety maid, no. 3https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689476/society-maid-noFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license"Laurette"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689507/lauretteFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseSincerityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687662/sincerityFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license[Profile view of seated woman wearing yellow dress]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689310/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license[Women and girl dress cut-outs]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688334/women-and-girl-dress-cut-outsFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license[Woman in red dress seated in garden]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688640/woman-red-dress-seated-gardenFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license[Girl with long brown hair in a red dress]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688691/girl-with-long-brown-hair-red-dressFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView license[Men's fashions, one woman in a red dress]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689842/mens-fashions-one-woman-red-dressFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license[Woman with green dress and silver necklaces with pendants]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688616/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseSociety maid, no. 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688808/society-maid-noFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license[Woman in white dress with blue sash standing holding a watering can]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690495/image-art-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license[Woman in pink dress holding folded paper]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689860/woman-pink-dress-holding-folded-paperFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license[Woman wearing a pink dress with gold stars sitting on a swing]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687663/image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSociety maid, no. 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687928/society-maid-noFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseBlanchehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687659/blancheFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Woman with pink rose in hair wearing pink dress with red roses on the front], Gray Lith. Co., lithographerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689922/image-vintage-pink-roses-hair-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView licenseThe last & newest. London & Paris fashions 1842. Millinery & fashionable head dresseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690651/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView licenseBock Beer [no. 13, woman wearing a pink dress carries a tray which has a stein of beer, there is a replica of a goat on the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689350/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBacchante in a Landscape (1865–1870) by Camille Corot. Original from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2515534/free-illustration-image-corot-oil-painting-landscapeFree Image from public domain license