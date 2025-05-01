Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagefootballcambridgeuniversityvintage postercambridge massachusettsillustrationfootball vintagewoman playing football, harvard university[Woman playing football, Harvard University]View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 928 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6047 x 7819 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFootball tournament poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12059540/football-tournament-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Harvard football poster featuring male player and female spectator]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690150/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLive football poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380955/live-football-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Female track athlete, University of Pennsylvania]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690242/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCollege team poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378866/college-team-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Girl in rowboat, Yale University]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691164/girl-rowboat-yale-universityFree Image from public domain licenseSports club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428435/sports-club-poster-templateView license[Female carrying oars, Cornell University]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690065/female-carrying-oars-cornell-universityFree Image from public domain licenseInclusive sports poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710720/inclusive-sports-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Male lacrosse player, Lehigh University]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691291/male-lacrosse-player-lehigh-universityFree Image from public domain licenseJoin the team poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427878/join-the-team-poster-templateView licenseWoman playing football, Harvard University (1905). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627460/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJoin the team Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459807/join-the-team-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePrinzessinnen gruppe (Schadow) in the Fogg Art Museum, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. This artwork is in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718329/photo-image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain licenseSoccer academy poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12492293/soccer-academy-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAmerica by Hiram Powers in the Fogg Art Museum, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. This artwork is in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718299/photo-image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseUniversity degree poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060708/university-degree-poster-templateView licenseClass Day, at Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts by Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9665073/class-day-harvard-university-cambridge-massachusetts-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseJoin the team poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493627/join-the-team-poster-templateView licenseClass Day at the Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusettshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7488615/class-day-the-harvard-university-cambridge-massachusettsFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday promotion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443638/birthday-promotion-poster-templateView licenseMassachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston, Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908748/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSchool sports fest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443646/school-sports-fest-poster-templateView licensePolychrome ceremonial maskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907845/polychrome-ceremonial-maskFree Image from public domain licenseSports activity poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693008/sports-activity-poster-templateView licenseYalehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688108/yaleFree Image from public domain licenseJoin the team blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14445503/join-the-team-blog-banner-templateView licenseCarved wooden mask with animalshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907512/photo-image-arts-burger-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJoin the team poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668063/join-the-team-poster-templateView licenseA pie eating contesthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688605/pie-eating-contestFree Image from public domain licenseJoin the team Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561077/join-the-team-instagram-post-templateView licenseA hat rallyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688287/hat-rallyFree Image from public domain licenseKids sports club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710746/kids-sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWashington and Lee University, Lexington, Virginiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691207/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFootball poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950008/football-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRevolver in the Peabody Museum, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. Photography was permitted without…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718467/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-gunFree Image from public domain licenseLive football poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895641/live-football-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Lady with crest]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691192/lady-with-crestFree Image from public domain licenseEuropean football cup Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735407/european-football-cup-instagram-post-templateView licenseGoal from fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688296/goal-from-fieldFree Image from public domain license