vintage advertisementvintage posterexcelsiorpostervintage globe illustrationadvertising posters public domainpublic domain advertisementvintage globeEvan's excelsior globesView public domain image source herePublic DomainEvan's excelsior globes (1899) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. 