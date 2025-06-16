Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagefearvintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationposterColumbia lamenting the loss of her son, lived respected and fear'dView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1008 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4056 x 4830 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSyphilis poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720578/png-1936-1939-vintage-poster-wpa-federal-art-project-blackView licenseEngland and America. The visit of her majesty Queen Victoria to the Arctic ship Resolute - December 16th, 1856, to whom this…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691091/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseFlora Temple and her colthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689710/flora-temple-and-her-coltFree Image from public domain licenseCuriosity quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948256/curiosity-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA reproduction of a beautiful and accurate elevation of the temple of Solomon taken from the celebrated model erected by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688856/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLife insurance poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7551703/life-insurance-poster-template-editable-designView licenseJerusalem in her gloryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691202/jerusalem-her-gloryFree Image from public domain licenseSpiritual poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729237/spiritual-poster-templateView licenseColumbia Domehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688178/columbia-domeFree Image from public domain licenseCovid-19 ultrastructure poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636006/covid-19-ultrastructure-poster-template-editable-designView licenseColumbia domehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689397/columbia-domeFree Image from public domain licenseFaith over fear Instagram post template, editable magic fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20311284/faith-over-fear-instagram-post-template-editable-magic-fontView licenseMrs. Rowlandson and her captorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691316/mrs-rowlandson-and-her-captorsFree Image from public domain licenseSurfing sport poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7496592/surfing-sport-poster-template-editable-textView licenseTo the grand Army of the Republic this print of our old commander General U.S. Grant is respectfully dedicated, Currier &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688540/image-command-old-army-currier-ives-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseSpider web poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714418/png-animal-art-blackView license["National" no. 147]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690245/national-no-147Free Image from public domain licenseFaith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979155/faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Jesus Christ riding into village on donkey to both fear and adoration]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691266/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSuccess article poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13149560/success-article-poster-templateView licenseBock, [Columbia Bock no. 181]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688933/bock-columbia-bock-no-181Free Image from public domain licenseThriller book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14681146/thriller-book-cover-templateView license[Columbia]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690819/columbiaFree Image from public domain licenseFaith over fear poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767644/faith-over-fear-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe new excursion steamer Columbia: "gem of the ocean", Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688341/the-new-excursion-steamer-columbia-gem-the-ocean-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseHelp refugees poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14739439/help-refugees-poster-templateView licenseUncle Sam and Miss Columbia showing their foreign friends how to have a good timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690207/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween party invitation poster template, editable community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689714/halloween-party-invitation-poster-template-editable-community-remixView license[Columbia standing on the earth, holding an American flag and trademark sign]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689200/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBeat your fear quote Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23264352/png-paper-animalView license[Little girl seated and knitting with boy kneeling at her side watching]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689175/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseM. Groh's Sons, Bock Beerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690222/grohs-sons-bock-beerFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license[Woman wearing a red corset with her arms raised to her head, showing off the corset and her shape]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689192/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTom, Tom, the Piper's sonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689195/tom-tom-the-pipers-sonFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween party invitation poster template, editable community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702263/halloween-party-invitation-poster-template-editable-community-remixView licensePeter Schemm and Son, standard lager beer, Philadelphiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689753/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license