Sea lion. Eumetopias stelleri. Male, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woodchuck - Arctomys monax / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Common skunk - Mephitis mephitica / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Common harbor seal - Phoca vitulina linn, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Moose. European elk. Alces malchis, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Indian rhinoceros. Rhinoceros unicornis linn / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
Gray rabbit - Lepus sylvaticus / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Forest frame poster template, editable animal art design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Domestic pig, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gray wolf - Canis lupus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
North American porcupine - Erethizon dorsatus / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Planet poster template
Horses. 1. Race horse. 2. Cart horse. 3. Pony, L. Prang & Co., publisher
History of life poster template
1. Jumping mouse. 2. White footed mouse. 3. Meadow mouse. 4. Brown rat, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
Rocky Mountain goat. Aplocerus montanus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Camping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
1. & 2. Red bat. Lasiurus noveboracensis 3. & 4. Little brown bat. Vespertillo subulatus. Figs. 2. & 4. Position in repose…
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
Quail or Bob-White. Ortyx virginianus bon. 1. Male. 2. Female, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Thanksgiving recipe Instagram post template, editable text
Rose breasted grosbeak. Goniaphea ludoviciana. 1. Male. 2. Female, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Lion under the stars poster template, editable design and text
1. & 2. Chestnut-sided warbler. (1. Male, 2. Female). 3. Yellow warbler, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Retro lion poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Scarlet tanager. (1. Male; 2. Female), L. Prang & Co., publisher
Baseball tryout Instagram post template, editable text
1. & 2. Red-headed woodpecker. 1. Adult. 2. Young. 3. Downy woodpecker (male), L. Prang & Co., publisher
Bird flu Instagram post template, editable text
Bobolink or Rice-bird. Dolichonyx oryzivora. 1. Male in summer. 2. Male in winter. 3. Female, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Red-winged blackbird. Agelaius phœniceus vieill. 1. Male. 2. Female, L. Prang & Co., publisher
