Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagesea lionvintage sea lionl. pranglionsea lion vintage illustrationspostervintage posterlithographSea lion. Eumetopias stelleri. Male, L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 940 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6008 x 4704 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6008 x 4704 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLittle pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoodchuck - Arctomys monax / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688660/woodchuck-arctomys-monax-ek-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseCommon skunk - Mephitis mephitica / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688390/common-skunk-mephitis-mephitica-ek-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCommon harbor seal - Phoca vitulina linn, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689466/common-harbor-seal-phoca-vitulina-linn-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseMoose. European elk. Alces malchis, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688724/moose-european-elk-alces-malchis-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIndian rhinoceros. Rhinoceros unicornis linn / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688661/indian-rhinoceros-rhinoceros-unicornis-linn-ek-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367836/image-baseball-person-sportsView licenseGray rabbit - Lepus sylvaticus / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688628/gray-rabbit-lepus-sylvaticus-ek-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseForest frame poster template, editable animal art design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826207/forest-frame-poster-template-editable-animal-art-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDomestic pig, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688622/domestic-pig-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGray wolf - Canis lupus, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688591/gray-wolf-canis-lupus-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNorth American porcupine - Erethizon dorsatus / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689598/north-american-porcupine-erethizon-dorsatus-ek-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licensePlanet poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138572/planet-poster-templateView licenseHorses. 1. Race horse. 2. Cart horse. 3. Pony, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688306/horses-race-horse-cart-horse-pony-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseHistory of life poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138711/history-life-poster-templateView license1. Jumping mouse. 2. White footed mouse. 3. Meadow mouse. 4. Brown rat, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689457/image-brown-rat-public-domain-mice-prangFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11722104/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRocky Mountain goat. Aplocerus montanus, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688665/rocky-mountain-goat-aplocerus-montanus-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCamping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723596/png-1910-beach-blank-spaceView license1. & 2. Red bat. Lasiurus noveboracensis 3. & 4. Little brown bat. Vespertillo subulatus. Figs. 2. & 4. Position in repose…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688510/image-bat-skulls-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseQuail or Bob-White. Ortyx virginianus bon. 1. Male. 2. Female, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688727/image-quail-antique-vintage-illustrationsFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving recipe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013085/thanksgiving-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRose breasted grosbeak. Goniaphea ludoviciana. 1. Male. 2. Female, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688485/image-prang-public-domain-posters-rose-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseLion under the stars poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611713/lion-under-the-stars-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license1. & 2. Chestnut-sided warbler. (1. Male, 2. Female). 3. Yellow warbler, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688829/image-prang-birds-yellow-warblerFree Image from public domain licenseRetro lion poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723643/png-animal-art-antiqueView licenseScarlet tanager. (1. Male; 2. Female), L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688621/scarlet-tanager-1-male-female-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball tryout Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771829/baseball-tryout-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license1. & 2. Red-headed woodpecker. 1. Adult. 2. Young. 3. Downy woodpecker (male), L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688410/image-prang-woodpecker-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseBird flu Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013087/bird-flu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBobolink or Rice-bird. Dolichonyx oryzivora. 1. Male in summer. 2. Male in winter. 3. Female, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688798/image-bobolink-prang-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890073/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRed-winged blackbird. Agelaius phœniceus vieill. 1. Male. 2. Female, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688399/image-blackbird-prang-illustrationFree Image from public domain license