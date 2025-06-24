Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagel. prangmoosepublic domain moosemoose illustrationlithographskull illustrationmoose public domain artvintage mooseMoose. European elk. Alces malchis, L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 951 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5968 x 4728 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5968 x 4728 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLittle pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe American stag or round-horned elk - Cervus Canadensis, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687864/image-stag-vintage-elk-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoodchuck - Arctomys monax / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688660/woodchuck-arctomys-monax-ek-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseCommon skunk - Mephitis mephitica / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688390/common-skunk-mephitis-mephitica-ek-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCommon harbor seal - Phoca vitulina linn, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689466/common-harbor-seal-phoca-vitulina-linn-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseIndian rhinoceros. Rhinoceros unicornis linn / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688661/indian-rhinoceros-rhinoceros-unicornis-linn-ek-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGray rabbit - Lepus sylvaticus / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688628/gray-rabbit-lepus-sylvaticus-ek-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDomestic pig, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688622/domestic-pig-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367836/image-baseball-person-sportsView licenseGray wolf - Canis lupus, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688591/gray-wolf-canis-lupus-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving recipe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013085/thanksgiving-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNorth American porcupine - Erethizon dorsatus / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689598/north-american-porcupine-erethizon-dorsatus-ek-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball tryout Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771829/baseball-tryout-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHorses. 1. Race horse. 2. Cart horse. 3. Pony, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688306/horses-race-horse-cart-horse-pony-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBird flu Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013087/bird-flu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license1. Jumping mouse. 2. White footed mouse. 3. Meadow mouse. 4. Brown rat, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689457/image-brown-rat-public-domain-mice-prangFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956339/livestock-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRocky Mountain goat. Aplocerus montanus, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688665/rocky-mountain-goat-aplocerus-montanus-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933651/livestock-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSea lion. Eumetopias stelleri. Male, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688721/sea-lion-eumetopias-stelleri-male-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseWheat farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909978/wheat-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license1. & 2. Red bat. Lasiurus noveboracensis 3. & 4. Little brown bat. Vespertillo subulatus. Figs. 2. & 4. Position in repose…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688510/image-bat-skulls-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWheat farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956342/wheat-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBase ball / aquarelle print, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689015/base-ball-aquarelle-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseDomestic sheep, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688653/domestic-sheep-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771828/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCanada lynx - Lynx Canadensis, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688509/canada-lynx-lynx-canadensis-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable majestic skull design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15367277/editable-majestic-skull-design-element-setView licenseWild turkey, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687945/wild-turkey-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseHistory of life poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138711/history-life-poster-templateView licenseGolden eagle, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687943/golden-eagle-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with John Bauer's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778037/png-art-artwork-blackView licenseWeasels. Mustela longicauda, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689491/weasels-mustela-longicauda-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license