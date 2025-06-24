rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Moose. European elk. Alces malchis, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Save
Edit Image
l. prangmoosepublic domain moosemoose illustrationlithographskull illustrationmoose public domain artvintage moose
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
The American stag or round-horned elk - Cervus Canadensis, L. Prang & Co., publisher
The American stag or round-horned elk - Cervus Canadensis, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687864/image-stag-vintage-elk-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woodchuck - Arctomys monax / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Woodchuck - Arctomys monax / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688660/woodchuck-arctomys-monax-ek-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView license
Common skunk - Mephitis mephitica / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Common skunk - Mephitis mephitica / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688390/common-skunk-mephitis-mephitica-ek-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Common harbor seal - Phoca vitulina linn, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Common harbor seal - Phoca vitulina linn, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689466/common-harbor-seal-phoca-vitulina-linn-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView license
Indian rhinoceros. Rhinoceros unicornis linn / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Indian rhinoceros. Rhinoceros unicornis linn / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688661/indian-rhinoceros-rhinoceros-unicornis-linn-ek-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Gray rabbit - Lepus sylvaticus / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Gray rabbit - Lepus sylvaticus / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688628/gray-rabbit-lepus-sylvaticus-ek-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Domestic pig, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Domestic pig, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688622/domestic-pig-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367836/image-baseball-person-sportsView license
Gray wolf - Canis lupus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Gray wolf - Canis lupus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688591/gray-wolf-canis-lupus-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving recipe Instagram post template, editable text
Thanksgiving recipe Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013085/thanksgiving-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
North American porcupine - Erethizon dorsatus / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
North American porcupine - Erethizon dorsatus / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689598/north-american-porcupine-erethizon-dorsatus-ek-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Baseball tryout Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball tryout Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771829/baseball-tryout-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Horses. 1. Race horse. 2. Cart horse. 3. Pony, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Horses. 1. Race horse. 2. Cart horse. 3. Pony, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688306/horses-race-horse-cart-horse-pony-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Bird flu Instagram post template, editable text
Bird flu Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013087/bird-flu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
1. Jumping mouse. 2. White footed mouse. 3. Meadow mouse. 4. Brown rat, L. Prang & Co., publisher
1. Jumping mouse. 2. White footed mouse. 3. Meadow mouse. 4. Brown rat, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689457/image-brown-rat-public-domain-mice-prangFree Image from public domain license
Livestock farming Instagram post template, editable text
Livestock farming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956339/livestock-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rocky Mountain goat. Aplocerus montanus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Rocky Mountain goat. Aplocerus montanus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688665/rocky-mountain-goat-aplocerus-montanus-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Livestock farming Instagram post template, editable text
Livestock farming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933651/livestock-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sea lion. Eumetopias stelleri. Male, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Sea lion. Eumetopias stelleri. Male, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688721/sea-lion-eumetopias-stelleri-male-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Wheat farming Instagram post template, editable text
Wheat farming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909978/wheat-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
1. & 2. Red bat. Lasiurus noveboracensis 3. & 4. Little brown bat. Vespertillo subulatus. Figs. 2. & 4. Position in repose…
1. & 2. Red bat. Lasiurus noveboracensis 3. & 4. Little brown bat. Vespertillo subulatus. Figs. 2. & 4. Position in repose…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688510/image-bat-skulls-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wheat farming Instagram post template, editable text
Wheat farming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956342/wheat-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Base ball / aquarelle print, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Base ball / aquarelle print, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689015/base-ball-aquarelle-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Domestic sheep, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Domestic sheep, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688653/domestic-sheep-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771828/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Canada lynx - Lynx Canadensis, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Canada lynx - Lynx Canadensis, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688509/canada-lynx-lynx-canadensis-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Editable majestic skull design element set
Editable majestic skull design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15367277/editable-majestic-skull-design-element-setView license
Wild turkey, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Wild turkey, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687945/wild-turkey-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
History of life poster template
History of life poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138711/history-life-poster-templateView license
Golden eagle, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Golden eagle, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687943/golden-eagle-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with John Bauer's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with John Bauer's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778037/png-art-artwork-blackView license
Weasels. Mustela longicauda, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Weasels. Mustela longicauda, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689491/weasels-mustela-longicauda-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license