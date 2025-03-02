rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Winter scene in Philadelphia, Philada. : Longacre & Co. Lith. 30 & 32 S. 7. St. Philada., [between 1870 and 1880]
Save
Edit Image
scenephiladelphianewyorkvintage posternewyork street artpublic domain philadelphiawintervintage winter
Architectural solutions poster template, editable text and design
Architectural solutions poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588567/architectural-solutions-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Winter scene in Philadelphia
Winter scene in Philadelphia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689494/winter-scene-philadelphiaFree Image from public domain license
Editable Christmas party poster mockup
Editable Christmas party poster mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148788/editable-christmas-party-poster-mockupView license
[Sleighing in New York] / T. Benecke 55.
[Sleighing in New York] / T. Benecke 55.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691356/sleighing-new-york-benecke-55Free Image from public domain license
Editable city bus stop mockup
Editable city bus stop mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545008/editable-city-bus-stop-mockupView license
H.A. Thomas & Wylie's interior view of the Hoffman House bar
H.A. Thomas & Wylie's interior view of the Hoffman House bar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690717/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Tomb of General Ulysses S. Grant, Riverside Drive, New York City / Grant Wright, 1897.
Tomb of General Ulysses S. Grant, Riverside Drive, New York City / Grant Wright, 1897.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691305/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable urban night billboard advertisement sign mockup
Editable urban night billboard advertisement sign mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15587438/editable-urban-night-billboard-advertisement-sign-mockupView license
[Size comparison of ocean liner "Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse" to Trinity Church, the St. Paul Building in New York, the…
[Size comparison of ocean liner "Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse" to Trinity Church, the St. Paul Building in New York, the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687940/image-antique-prints-ocean-liner-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Editable summer beach ad sign mockup
Editable summer beach ad sign mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15428494/editable-summer-beach-sign-mockupView license
[Sleighs pulled by horses running through snow] / F.M. Lamb., L. Prang & Co., publisher
[Sleighs pulled by horses running through snow] / F.M. Lamb., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690695/image-prang-running-horseFree Image from public domain license
Editable vibrant urban billboard sign mockup
Editable vibrant urban billboard sign mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545027/editable-vibrant-urban-billboard-sign-mockupView license
Mathews & Bulger in the polite comic play, At gay Coney Island by Levin C. Tees.
Mathews & Bulger in the polite comic play, At gay Coney Island by Levin C. Tees.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649238/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Festive Christmas sale mockup, customizable design
Festive Christmas sale mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23538626/festive-christmas-sale-mockup-customizable-designView license
Industrial - exposition. Louisville 1872 / J. Heger del.
Industrial - exposition. Louisville 1872 / J. Heger del.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690842/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable urban billboard poster mockup
Editable urban billboard poster mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15229273/editable-urban-billboard-poster-mockupView license
A winter morn by George Stinson & Co., publisher
A winter morn by George Stinson & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690771/winter-morn-george-stinson-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Travel alone poster template, editable text
Travel alone poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7497301/travel-alone-poster-template-editable-textView license
[Cutting wood in winter] / [W?] Harring, chr., L. Prang & Co., publisher
[Cutting wood in winter] / [W?] Harring, chr., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689484/cutting-wood-winter-w-harring-chr-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Road bike poster template
Road bike poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004319/road-bike-poster-templateView license
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Albany, N.Y. / lith of A.J. Hoffman & Co. 452 Broadway Albany, N.Y.
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Albany, N.Y. / lith of A.J. Hoffman & Co. 452 Broadway Albany, N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690666/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable urban night festival mockup
Editable urban night festival mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545011/editable-urban-night-festival-mockupView license
Kismet Temple, Academy of Music, Brooklyn, N.Y. Jan. 5, 1888 / J. Ottmann Lith. Puck Building, N.Y., J. Ottman Lithographic…
Kismet Temple, Academy of Music, Brooklyn, N.Y. Jan. 5, 1888 / J. Ottmann Lith. Puck Building, N.Y., J. Ottman Lithographic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690629/image-music-arabic-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Editable sign mockup for winter collection
Editable sign mockup for winter collection
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15424159/editable-sign-mockup-for-winter-collectionView license
American winter scene, Hoover, Joseph, 1830-1913, publisher
American winter scene, Hoover, Joseph, 1830-1913, publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691056/american-winter-scene-hoover-joseph-1830-1913-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Poster mockup outdoors, customizable design
Poster mockup outdoors, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22061472/poster-mockup-outdoors-customizable-designView license
Grand Union Station, St. Louis, Mo.
Grand Union Station, St. Louis, Mo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689510/grand-union-station-st-louis-moFree Image from public domain license
City sightseeing Instagram post template
City sightseeing Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206536/city-sightseeing-instagram-post-templateView license
International Hotel with new parlors on the rapids - season 1876 - J.T. Fulton, Jr. Proprietor - the only hotel with…
International Hotel with new parlors on the rapids - season 1876 - J.T. Fulton, Jr. Proprietor - the only hotel with…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690998/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Urban autumn poster mockup, customizable design
Urban autumn poster mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22061698/urban-autumn-poster-mockup-customizable-designView license
Strawberries / after W.M. Brown.
Strawberries / after W.M. Brown.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687755/strawberries-after-wm-brownFree Image from public domain license
Hit music poster template
Hit music poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004437/hit-music-poster-templateView license
Firemen's Insurance Co. of the city of New York
Firemen's Insurance Co. of the city of New York
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691364/firemens-insurance-co-the-city-new-yorkFree Image from public domain license
Editable urban storefront flash ad sign mockup
Editable urban storefront flash ad sign mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15441490/editable-urban-storefront-flash-sign-mockupView license
[La Crosse, Wisc. 1873]
[La Crosse, Wisc. 1873]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690203/la-crosse-wisc-1873Free Image from public domain license
Art expo Instagram post template, editable text
Art expo Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11291425/art-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dessert no. 3 / C.P. Ream., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Dessert no. 3 / C.P. Ream., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689017/dessert-no-cp-ream-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Nighttime snowy urban billboard mockup
Nighttime snowy urban billboard mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15115512/nighttime-snowy-urban-billboard-mockupView license
Thistle, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Thistle, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688596/thistle-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license